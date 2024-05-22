Indianapolis Colts: 5 Bold Predictions for 2024 Season
The Indianapolis Colts have started OTAs and have their new 2024 regular season schedule on display.
Indy has several intriguing and exciting matchups with squads like the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills. But there will also be head-to-head collisions against the 2023 AFC South champion Houston Texans and young star quarterback C.J. Stroud as he duels out with Colts field general Anthony Richardson.
With all the matchups set and offseason training underway, it's time to dive into five way-too-early bold predictions for what could happen in the 2024 season.
Colts Will Sweep Jaguars and Titans, But Be Swept by Texans
For Colts fans everywhere reading this, I know it hurts. The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't upgrade too much by adding former Bills pass-catcher Gabe Davis after losing Calvin Ridley to the Tennessee Titans. Along with the inconsistencies that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has displayed throughout his short career, a bold (but probable) prediction is that Indy will sweep Jacksonville if they can disrupt Lawrence's rhythm with a smooth pass rush, which is elevated with the addition of Laiatu Latu.
As for the Titans, they've been busy in free agency. Bringing aboard running back Tony Pollard and the aforementioned Ridley were good moves to help young quarterback Will Levis. However, how will they function without Derrick Henry? My prediction is not well in the first year. Even if new coach Brian Callahan has a bright future, it's not in his first year with an aging set of pass-catchers and a mediocre offensive line. Shane Steichen and Richardson will be too much for Tennessee to overcome at the end of this series, giving the Colts another season sweep for a second-straight season.
As for the Texans, adding dynamic receiver Stefon Diggs, reliable runner Joe Mixon, and a dominant pass-rusher like Danielle Hunter in free agency makes this a scary team. While Richardson embarrassed Houston last year for a half of football, Stroud has had a lot of time since his second career game and looks like an MVP-caliber player. Look for the Colts to battle but ultimately fall short by being swept by a better-equipped squad. This conclusion will put Indy at 4-2 in the division to finish second behind Houston in 2024.
Colts Defensive Front Will Accumulate 60+ Team Sacks
This isn't that bold of a prediction, honestly. After concluding 2023 with an Indianapolis-era franchise record of 51 team sacks, 60 or more sacks is possible and may even be undershooting a bit. Defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart occupy an interior that will be difficult for many offenses to overcome. Alongside these mastodons, there are defensive ends Latu, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Samson Ebukam. Finally, the Colts have solid depth with pieces like end Tyquan Lewis and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis to pull up the rear.
Newly acquired defensive line coach Charlie Partridge should have no issue adjusting to the NFL level with such a stacked group to work with. If this unit can build off of a strong 2023 with Latu, they could be a top-10 group. Look for nothing but steps in the right direction with a defensive front that retained everyone from 2023 and has potential generational talent in Latu.
Laiatu Latu Will Win 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
Latu is already one of the favorite draft picks to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year for 2024. While he still has to put it all together, he has the incredible tenacity and skill to make it happen. When putting together Latu's talents and the rest of the Indianapolis defensive front, there's a possibility that Latu erupts in his first season.
Latu was dominant during his tenure at UCLA, tallying 23.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, and five fumbles forced from 2022-2023. Along with those impressive numbers, he also forced constant pressure on quarterbacks. In 2023 alone, Latu put together 62 pressures and a rock-solid 96.3 overall defensive grade (first in FBS) per Pro Football Focus.
Latu will have to beat out other impressive rookie edge rushers like Jared Verse (Los Angeles Rams) and Dallas Turner (Minnesota Vikings) for the award, but Latu has a higher ceiling and better situation than virtually any other top draft defender for 2024. Don't be surprised if Latu hits 10+ sacks by the Week 14 bye. While it's a high goal to set, it's also something that could play out given Latu's roster situation around him.
Latu has all the skills to succeed with Partridge as his tutor. Also, the rookie defensive end is as determined and mentally poised as can be heading toward the 2024 season. Latu's development will be something to enjoy while working with the rest of a strong Colts defensive line.
Anthony Richardson Will Win 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year
Another very real possibility is that Richardson could bounce back in year two with Steichen. However, if he can remain healthy for the entire 17-game stretch he might do serious damage with weapons like wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., running back Jonathan Taylor, and a top-tier offensive line to protect him. Throw in rookie addition Adonai Mitchell, second-year pass-catcher Josh Downs, and the play calling to suit him, and you're looking at a full arsenal for Richardson to use.
It's a tall task, but Richardson has the sky-high athleticism and potential to achieve 2024 Comeback Player of the Year. When considering 17 games, I predict Richardson to conclude with 276-of-457 passing (60.3%) for 3,423 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Along with these passing numbers, I believe Richardson has a chance to shine with his feet. I can foresee a height of 127 rushes for 673 yards (5.3 avg.) and 11 scores.
In total, this would put Richardson at 4,096 all-purpose yards and 35 overall scores. If this type of season plays out for the former Florida Gator and the Colts can finish with another winning record (or better), there's almost no chance Richardson won't take home this honor.
The Colts Will Make the Playoffs for the First Time Since 2020
It's a simple argument: the Colts were one pass completion away from potentially stealing the AFC South from under the Texans in Week 18 of the 2023 season. However, things went differently, but Indianapolis still finished 9-8 with countless injuries and at crucial positions like quarterback.
If the Colts offense can play as a cohesive unit and avoid injuries as much as possible there's a shot that they can not only finish 4-2 in the AFC South, but also 10-7 or 11-6 overall. Regardless of if it's by the skin of their teeth or with flying colors, it's achieving a postseason berth. As many Colts fans know, the last time Indianapolis saw the playoffs was with Frank Reich and quarterback Philip Rivers in 2020. 2024 will be the year to break this nearly four-year playoff drought.
