Colts’ 2024 Schedule Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts have officially released their 2024 NFL regular season schedule.
Now that Indy has its schedule set, it's worth taking a look into the noteworthy matchups that lie ahead.
Right away, Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson will tested against the defending AFC South champions, the Houston Texans. With C.J. Stroud winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, we'll see if Indianapolis can halt DeMeco Ryans' troops in week one. They finish this series in week eight at Houston.
The following week is a trip to Lambeau Field to face the Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers. Indianapolis had success against the Packers in the past, but this is a much different time in the NFL now. Can Richardson, Michael Pittman Jr., and Jonathan Taylor lead the offense to match a typically stout Packers defense? This will be a gritty matchup that likely goes down to the wire for an exciting finale.
Another interesting collision is with the Miami Dolphins and the high-powered offense led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the pass-catching duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Indy's young secondary and pass rush will be tested against Miami in Lucas Oil Stadium on October 20th. We'll see if they can answer the bell and defend home turf.
A final matchup that jumps off the page is against the NFC North champion Detroit Lions on November 24th. Indianapolis must bring the pain against a team like Dan Campbell's Lions when they welcome quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
While the Colts' schedule may not be the toughest on paper, there are still teams that will make life difficult for Indianapolis. The Colts were able to snag a single primetime slot against the New York Jets on November 17th, as opposed to no primetime slots this time last year. They also have two games (weeks 17 and 18) that are under "to be determined" designations (New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars).
Year two of Steichen and Richardson is set to be a big one for the Colts. After a long wait through the playoffs, Indianapolis is back to business and has its entire 2024 schedule in full view. There's still a lot of time between now and September 8th, so we'll wait to see how the rest of the 2024 off-season plays out for Indianapolis.
