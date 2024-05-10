Colts Latu a Favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, per FanDuel
Indianapolis Colts rookie defender Laiatu Latu seems poised for a strong debut season, and sports bettors agree.
The Indianapolis Colts decided to choose dynamic pass rusher Laiatu Latu (UCLA) with the 15th overall pick during the 2024 NFL Draft. While Indy could have used a corner or receiver, it’s also not often a potential generational talent at edge rusher falls into your lap.
Latu is an impactful player, but so are Dallas Turner (Minnesota Vikings) and Jared Verse (Los Angeles Rams). Despite these three to-level pass rushers going in the first round together, it's fair to say Latu could be the most talented and have the highest ceiling.
Regardless of which pass rusher hits the ground running the quickest, these three names are big favorites for the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. FanDuel has Verse, Latu, and Turner competing for the top three chances to obtain the prestigious award.
Latu is second place behind Turner but by a slim margin. Two factors to consider are the 2023 year of college, and the NFL supporting cast for these rookies. In 2023, Latu was a menace in the defensive trenches for UCLA. Latu tied fifth in FBS with Verse for total pressures per Pro Football Focus with 62. However, when considering raw pass-rusher grades, Verse and Turner aren't in the same league as the UCLA product.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Latu concluded with 82.1 run defense, 94.3 pass-rushing (led FBS), and 96.3 overall defense (led FBS) grades for 2023. Now, the 2023 numbers for Latu. He played in 12 games and accumulated 49 tackles (21.5 for loss), 13.0 sacks, and two interceptions (all career highs in college - four years).
Now, factor in the Colts existing defensive front, and Latu can be a massive issue right from the start for NFL offenses. Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, and DeForest Buckner all notched eight-plus sacks in 2023 without a potential star like Latu. Now the front adds Latu, a defensive line coach like Charlie Partridge, and a reliable depth tackle in Raekwon Davis to backup Buckner and Grover Stewart.
The 2024 Colts defense looks promising, especially on the defensive front with the addition of Latu. Given Latu's skills and potential, he has the potential to be named the NFL's Defensive Rooke of the Year when it's all said and done.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.