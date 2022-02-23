QB Carousel: How Does Derek Carr Fit with the Colts?

As the Colts once again have questions at quarterback, could Carr be the long-term solution Indy has been searching for?

It wouldn’t be considered the offseason if the Indianapolis Colts did not have drama surrounding the quarterback position, now would it?

Once again, questions swirl around who will be the Colts’ starter at the most important spot in 2022. While current quarterback Carson Wentz did not have a terrible season by any means, he failed to step up in the most crucial moments of the season. His failure to perform in the clutch has left the team wondering whether or not he can be the long-term solution.

In a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortenson on Super Bowl Sunday , he revealed the belief that there is a good chance Wentz will be traded or released before March 19th when $15 million of Wentz’s base salary becomes guaranteed. The future in Indianapolis for the former No. 2 overall pick does not look very good.

So, if the Colts do indeed move on from Wentz, where does Indy go from here? Get ready for the QB Carousel once again.

One of the popular choices amongst Colts fans is current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. In 2021, Carr went 428-of-626 (68.4%) for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and a passer rating of 94.0. Carr led the Raiders to a 10-7 record, including a win over the Colts, and took Las Vegas to the playoffs.

Carr is currently under contract with the Raiders for one more season on his current deal. Rumor has it that the Raiders, now under new general manager Dave Ziegler and new head coach Josh McDaniels, would like to sign Carr to another long-term deal. So far, the two sides have not come to a deal.

If Carr and the Raiders cannot come to a deal, the quarterback could be on the move. Let’s take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Carr and how he would fit with the Colts.

Strengths

One thing that sticks out right away with Carr is his arm. When Carr was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2014 draft, scouts raved about how he could make every throw with great velocity. This remains true to this day, and Carr certainly does not lack arm strength.

Carr tends to be pretty accurate on most throws as well. He displays good ball placement on throws when he has a clean pocket and gives his receivers a chance, as noted by a completion percentage that has not dropped below 67% since 2018. If players are not open down the field, Carr has no problem using his check-downs and dumping it off to his running backs.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been pretty healthy throughout his career. While he did suffer a broken leg in 2016 during Week 16 against the Colts, Carr has not missed more than one game during a season in his career. He has not missed a game since the 2017 season.

What may be the biggest asset of Carr’s is his leadership. This was especially on display this season as the Raiders went through the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden, the legal troubles of wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, and more. Many players attributed Carr’s leadership as one of the main reasons the team was able to stick together and rally to a playoff appearance.

Weaknesses

Like all quarterbacks, Carr does not come without his weaknesses. Carr’s career record with the Raiders is 57-70 in eight seasons as the starter. While much of this can be attributed to the team around him and the lack of continuity around the franchise, it is still a slight stain for the quarterback.

Carr can also tend to have trouble when pressured. While Carr can extend plays at times, it seems that he can become rattled pretty quickly if he is not protected. Pressure and hits can lead to him bailing on plays too early or failing to go through all his reads.

Speaking of reads, Carr sometimes has a propensity to falter when his first read is not there. He has improved on getting through his reads over the years as the Raiders have established a better offensive line, but it’s no secret that Carr likes to get rid of the ball quickly.

He also is a quarterback known for being a little careless with the ball. He had 14 interceptions in 2021 to go along with 13 fumbles. In the last five games of the season, Carr had a combined 10 interceptions and fumbles. This is not anything new either, as Carr led the NFL in fumbles in 2018 and 2020. Turning the ball over at a high rate is obviously something that no offense wants to happen.

How Carr Fits with the Colts

Carr would help provide the Colts with the stability at quarterback that the team has been looking for since Andrew Luck retired in 2019. Carr is a strong-armed quarterback who would make explosive plays in a Frank Reich offense while also taking what the defense gives him and using his check-downs. At 30 years old, he still has plenty of years of good football in front of him.

The veteran quarterback would be a perfect fit within the Colts’ locker room. Praised by his teammates for his leadership, Carr would be ideal for the Colts’ culture and command respect from day 1. For a team that values leadership and the human being as much as the Colts, Carr is a great quarterback to have.

The biggest flaw with Carr is his tendency to be reckless with the football. The Colts tied for the league lead in turnover differential at +14 and is something they would like to build on. Behind the Colts’ offensive line, this could help take some of the pressure off of Carr where he does not feel he has to get rid of the ball too quickly.

One of the biggest reasons Carr has not been on more winning teams is the lack of continuity that has been in place in Las Vegas and Oakland. McDaniels would be Carr’s sixth head coach with the Raiders since he was drafted in 2014. Under Reich, Carr would be paired up with the best offensive mind he has ever been with and someone who has the full backing of general manager Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay.

Since Carr is still under contract, the only way the Colts could acquire him is via a trade. There is no indication yet that Carr will be made available by the Raiders, but the Colts would certainly be interested. It was reported the Colts contacted the Raiders last season regarding the availability of Carr before they traded for Wentz.

When looking at what the trade compensation might be, the trade made by the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford is probably a good place to start. The Rams gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and quarterback Jared Goff for Stafford. The Colts would probably be looking at giving up two first-round picks and a third-round pick for Carr as well.

Final verdict: If the Raiders make Carr available, the Colts should make the call and get the deal done.

Have thoughts on Derek Carr's potential fit with the Colts? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

