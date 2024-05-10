Colts Sign Laiatu Latu Among Plethora of Rookies Ahead of Minicamp
The Indianapolis Colts are already hard at work to lock in their 2024 NFL Draft class.
The Colts announced late Thursday night that they had agreed to terms with five draft picks from the 2024 class: Defensive end Laiatu Latu, linebacker Jaylon Carlies, cornerback Jaylin Simpson, cornerback Micah Abraham, and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu. All the contracts are for four years, with Latu's deal including a team fifth-year option.
Latu comes to the Colts with high expectations after Indy made him the first defender selected at No.15. After Latu was forced to medically retire while at Washington due to a neck injury, he transferred to UCLA and was cleared to play football again. Latu quickly ascended to one of the most feared pass rushers in college football over the next two seasons.
In 25 games at UCLA, Latu finished with 85 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and three passes defended. Latu was named a unanimous All-American in 2023, winning the Rotary Lombardi Award (best college football lineman) and the Ted Hendricks Award (best defensive end in college football). He now comes to the Colts hoping to give them their first dominant pass rusher since Robert Mathis.
The rest of the rookies who signed on Thursday were Day 3 picks of the Colts. Carlies and Simpson are former safeties transitioning to linebacker and cornerback, respectively. Look for both to contribute on special teams right away. Abraham and Laulu will also fight for spots on the back end of the roster, with Abraham potentially backing up Kenny Moore II in the slot.
The Colts now have over half of their draft picks from the 2024 class under contract. Only four draft picks have yet to sign their rookie deals: Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, tackle Matt Goncalves, guard Tanor Bortolini, and wide receiver Anthony Gould.
The rookies will get their first taste of the NFL this weekend as the Colts will conduct their rookie minicamp. With their contracts signed, Latu and the rest of these rookies can focus solely on football and getting acclimated to their new team.
