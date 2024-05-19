Colts Rusher Considered Team’s Most Underrated Player
The Indianapolis Colts have dedicated lots of money and draft picks to their defensive line. Indy's latest addition is defensive end Laiatu Latu, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the rest of the talent on the roster.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently singled out Indianapolis' Samson Ebukam as the most underrated player on the team's roster. Ebukam signed with the Colts early in 2023 and put up career-high numbers in his first year in the blue and white.
His 84.4 PFF overall grade ranked 14th among edge defenders, and it was also Ebukam’s highest grade in his career. He has mainly excelled as a situational pass rusher up until now, but he could remain in a featured role as first-round rookie Laiatu Latu gets up to speed.- Zoltán Buday, PFF Analyst
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
After helping the Colts set an Indy-era record of 51 sacks, Ebukam will look to beat his career-best 9.5 sacks. The 29-year-old also posted three forced fumbles and 39 solo tackles, breaking his single-season highs.
Ebukam still has two years remaining on his contract and will get to play alongside both Latu and Kwity Paye for the next couple of seasons. Paye, a strong run defender, recently had his fifth-year option picked up by general manager Chris Ballard.
Indy's defensive line has only gotten better this offseason and could break records for the second year in a row. Signings like Raekwon Davis could provide the depth this team needs to ensure success in the trenches. Barring any injuries, the Colts will be looking at one of the strongest combinations of pass rush and run defense in the NFL.
OTA offseason workouts are just around the corner for Indianapolis, so defensive coordinator Gus Bradley should get a good look at his group as kickoff inches closer.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.