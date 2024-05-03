Colts' Jaylin Simpson Confident SEC Prepared Him for Life in NFL
The 2024 NFL Draft had reached the middle of Day 3, and the Indianapolis Colts had yet to select a player for their secondary.
Coming into the draft, adding pieces to cornerback and safety was assumed to be a top priority for the Colts. The group struggled at times throughout the 2023 season, and up until the draft, no outside additions were made. It seemed like it was only a matter of time before Indy would add to their secondary.
The addition came in Jaylin Simpson, who the Colts selected with the No.164 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Simpson, who spent five years with the Auburn Tigers, was pretty confident that he would get drafted at some point. But a weight was rolled off his shoulders when he received the call from the Colts.
"I had no doubts but the emotions are everywhere right now and I'm blessed and thankful," Simpson admitted after he was drafted. "I'm just ready to get to work and just continue to show why I feel like I was one of the best in this draft. I've got a lot to prove still, so just ready to get to work in Indy."
Simpson spending five years at Auburn means he has plenty of experience under his belt, mostly against SEC competition. In 47 games with the Tigers, Simpson racked up 116 tackles, four tackles for loss, seven interceptions, and 21 passes defensed. He was named Second-Team All-SEC in 2023.
The SEC is arguably the most talented conference in college football, with NFL talent scattered throughout. The talent level is one of the main reasons he chose to go to Auburn and play in the SEC. Simpson loves when the bright lights come on and the competition is at its highest.
"I just like playing against the best of the best," Simpson explained. "In college, especially against SEC teams, you kind of play against smaller league teams before you get to SEC play. I personally didn't like that. I wanted the big games, the Georgias, the LSUs, the Alabamas. That's when the stars come out, the big plays, the big moments, and you really get to see who rises to the light. And I feel like I always did that.
"That's every team in the NFL. Every team got guys. So, I'm just all about competing, having fun, and putting on a show. That's what the SEC is about, that's what I'm about, and that's what I'm (going to) continue to be."
Because of the level of competition he faced every week in college, Simpson believes the transition to the NFL will not be as drastic as it is for other rookies. The defensive back went toe to toe with top-tier quarterbacks and wide receivers, some of which were top 10 draft choices over the past few seasons. Going up against that type of competition week in and week out gives Simpson confidence he will be able to have an immediate impact at the next level.
"SEC man, we play against the biggest and the baddest," Simpson elaborated. "A bunch of those guys went in the first round. Played against (Malik) Nabers for three years, Jayden Daniels, all of those guys. Playing against them, playing against guys on my team just prepared (me) the right way."
He continued, "I feel like it's the best conference. It's the closest thing to the NFL. But starting at corner and safety and playing those five years at Auburn has really molded me into a great player. I just felt like it was time for me to take it to the next level and just continue to do what I've been doing."
While at Auburn, Simpson played a variety of roles in the secondary. Playing for four different defensive coordinators in his five seasons, Simpson was used primarily as a boundary cornerback to begin his college career. However, coaches eventually moved him to a hybrid role of free safety and nickel corner to take advantage of certain matchups. Simpson took it as a compliment to his game and versatility that the defensive staff bestowed that responsibility on him.
"I got switched by my coaches, but it was because they knew I was a versatile guy and they felt as if I was the guy that could have played multiple positions," Simpson said. "That's just going to translate, that's just who I am, that's what I do. I'm just a DB, I'm not one defined defensive back. Corner, safety, nickel, I can play all of them."
That versatility will serve him well in the NFL. At 5-11 and 179 pounds, he is a little undersized for what the Colts typically have in the secondary. But Simpson is a solid athlete (7.42 RAS) with great speed (4.45 40-yard dash) and exceptional explosiveness (11-1 broad jump). Those traits show up on film, where Simpson displays great ball skills and the ability to jump routes and create havoc in the passing game.
The Colts will look to place Simpson in their cornerback room as a rookie. Simpson figures to add quality depth to the Colts' cornerback group almost immediately, likely serving as the backup nickel to Kenny Moore II. He can also find a role on special teams as he begins his NFL career.
Do not rule out safety as a potential position for Simpson as well. With the free safety position up in the air for the Colts, Simpson could factor into that battle.
"They really like me at the free (safety) spot," Simpson revealed. "They like my range, athleticism. But whatever they need me to do, I will do it. I would be productive at it."
Simpson is battle-tested after five long years in the SEC. With so much experience in one of the toughest conferences college football has to offer, Simpson may have one of the quicker transitions to the NFL. And that could lead to immediate impact plays for the Colts.
