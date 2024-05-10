Colts Sign Seven Undrafted Free Agents Following NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have signed seven undrafted free agents to officially fill up their 2024 offseason roster. The team also signed five of their nine 2024 NFL draft picks, including first-round pick Laiatu Latu.
Included in the UDFA list are two quarterbacks, one of whom is also listed as a wide receiver. The team announced the contracts of the following players:
- QB/WR Jason Bean | Kansas
- QB Kedon Slovis | BYU
- WR Xavier White | Texas Tech
- RB Trent Pennix | NC State
- G Dalton Tucker | Marshall
- LB Craig Young | Kansas
- K Spencer Shrader | Notre Dame
These signings come one day prior to the start of the rookie minicamp that's set to take place this weekend. With 90 players now on the roster, the Colts have reached the maximum number allowed for the offseason. This number doesn't include safety Marcel Dabo, who receives an exemption since he is apart of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.
Linebacker Craig Young received $60,000 in guaranteed money to sign with Indy and quarterback Kedon Slovis received $30,000. While the contracts are relatively small, it could be a sign that general manager Chris Ballard has these two players in his future plans.
Expect the team to finish up signing the rest of the 2024 draft class throughout the summer as the season kicks into gear.
