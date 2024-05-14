Colts Sign Explosive Offensive Weapon from NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have officially signed former Oregon State pass-catcher Anthony Gould to the roster.
While Colts draft picks like defensive end Laiatu Latu and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell have garnered much attention, Gould is a potential diamond in the rough. While his designation is wide receiver, Indianapolis likely selected him for his returning prowess.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While at Oregon State, Gould returned 26 punts for 423 yards (16.3 per return) and two scores. While he only returned a single kick for 22 yards, Indianapolis special teams coordinator Brian Mason likely wants to put Gould's elusive/quick style to use for both kick and punt.
The Colts originally had Gould's type of style with former receiver Isaiah McKenzie in 2023, but the marriage between Indy and McKenzie didn't work at all. This shows that both Mason and Shane Steichen could have plans for Gould.
The 4.39-second type of speed isn't just valuable in the return game, as Gould showed at Oregon State. In his 38 career games, he hauled 84 catches for 1,360 receiving yards (16.2 per catch) and six receiving scores. He also contributed on the ground with 11 carries for 83 rushing yards (7.5 per carry) and another touchdown. These metrics show value for multiple offensive phases that Indy can utilize.
Gould finds himself buried on the wide receiver depth chart behind names like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and recently drafted Adonai Mitchell. However, look for Gould to find massive opportunities on special teams in 2024. Now that eight of the nine rookies are officially signed, it leaves only Mitchell to ink a contract. We'll see how soon that gets done for Indianapolis.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of theHorseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle onFacebookandX, and subscribe onYouTubefor multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.