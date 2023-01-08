Colts, Texans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans have announced their inactive players ahead of Sunday's season finale.

It's been a long, rough season but the finale is finally here for the Indianapolis Colts as they host the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

With kickoff shortly on the horizon, both teams have announced their inactive players lists ahead of the matchup.

For the Colts, cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (wrist) and Brandon Facyson (concussion) entered the day as questionable. Gilmore is inactive as Facyson will give it a go.

Likewise, tight end O.J. Howard (hip), cornerback Steven Nelson (illness), and defensive lineman Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) were questionable for the Texans. Okoronkwo is the only one to be active.

DE Rashod Berry

S Nick Cross

QB Nick Foles

C Wesley French

CB Stephon Gilmore

TE Kylen Granson

DT Chris Williams

The Colts had three players who didn't practice at all this week in quarterback Nick Foles, Gilmore, and tight end Kylen Granson.

The team was without its top four usual cornerbacks as the week of practice began on Wednesday. Gilmore and Facyson sat out while Kenny Moore II and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. went on Injured Reserve each of the last two weeks. Facyson was able to upgrade his practice routine and ultimately got active. Still, the Colts will be shorthanded at corner and will need to rely on guys like Facyson, Julian Blackmon, Dallis Flowers, and Tony Brown.

With Foles out, it'll be Sam Ehlinger starting at quarterback with Matt Ryan serving as the backup. At tight end, with Granson still out as he has been the last couple of weeks, it'll continue to be Jelani Woods lining up alongside Mo Alie-Cox.

QB Kyle Allen

DL Thomas Booker

WR Phillip Dorsett

TE O.J. Howard

OL Jimmy Morrissey

CB Steven Nelson

Dorsett (hamstring) and Morrissey (concussion) were both ruled out on Friday. Morrissey played 46 snaps for Houston against the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago. Okoronkwo, Dorsett, and Howard were new additions to the injury report. Howard caught a pair of touchdowns against the Colts back in Week 1.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.