Colts vs. Texans Injury Report: Week 1, Wednesday

Here is how the Colts and Texans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 1 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts finally begin their regular season this Sunday on the road against the Houston Texans.

The team is pretty healthy entering the campaign as they released their very first practice injury report of the year on Wednesday. Only two players grace the list for either team, and for the Colts, it's a pair of players who have been dealing with their injuries throughout the summer.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Limited Participant — OL Dennis Kelly (knee)
  • Full Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

Kelly being bumped up to a limited participant is good news after he missed nearly all of training camp with his knee injury. He is expected to be the Colts' most experienced and likely most important reserve on the offensive line.

Leonard missed all of camp after undergoing his procedure in June, and although he was a full participant on Wednesday, it doesn't make him a layup to play on Sunday. However, he also hasn't been ruled out yet either. He is still working on getting all of his strength back.

TEXANS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DL Rasheem Green (thigh)
  • Limited Participant — DL Mario Addison (thigh)

Houston is dealing with a pair of important injuries on the defensive line as Green and Addison and both listed as the Texans' second-team defensive ends on either side. An absence by either player will affect Houston's pass rush waves.

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

