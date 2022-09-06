Skip to main content

Colts Announce First Unofficial Depth Chart of Regular Season

The Colts have announced their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 regular season ahead of their season opener.

It's officially regular season game Week 1, and the Indianapolis Colts have revealed their unofficial depth chart ahead of their matchup this Sunday with the Houston Texans.

We already got a glimpse of the Colts' lineup back in August, and aside from the roster now being 53 players, there is not much difference between then and now.

Take a look!

Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) stands with offensive teammates during a preseason victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

OFFENSE

  • QB Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger
  • RB — Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson
  • WR — Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
  • WR Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon
  • SWR — Parris Campbell
  • TE — Mo Alie-Cox
  • TE Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
  • LT — Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann
  • LG Quenton Nelson
  • C Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
  • RG Danny Pinter, Will Fries
  • RT — Braden Smith, Dennis Kelly, Luke Tenuta
  • PRACTICE SQUAD — RB D'Vonte Price, WR Keke Coutee, WR Ethan Fernea, TE Jared Scott, TE Nikola Kalinic, OT Jordan Murray, OL Arlington Hambright

There aren't any significant changes between this depth chart and the Colts' initial preseason edition. Strachan was an omission originally but now has grabbed the WR5 role ahead of Patmon.

This lineup falls right in line with what we saw throughout training camp and the preseason.

The Indianapolis Colts Stephon Gilmore(5) tosses a football around with teammates in between drills during Colts Camp on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.

DEFENSE

  • LEO Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu
  • DT DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart
  • DT Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
  • DE — Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo
  • WILL Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard
  • MIKE Shaquille Leonard
  • SAM Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann
  • CB Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers
  • CB Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers
  • NCB Kenny Moore II
  • FS Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
  • SS Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod
  • PRACTICE SQUAD DE Kameron Cline, DT Chris Williams, DT Curtis Brooks, LB Segun Olubi, LB Forrest Rhyne, CB Tony Brown, CB Chris Wilcox, S Marcel Dabo, DB Will Redmond

The defensive end depth chart received a little clarity now that the numbers have been whittled down, with Odeyingbo and Odenigbo switching from LEO to big end, respectively, and vice versa.

Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts Rodrigo Blankenship (3) stretches on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • P Matt Haack
  • K Rodrigo Blankenship
  • H Matt Haack
  • LS Luke Rhodes
  • KR Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
  • PR Nyheim Hines

The only real change here is Haack at punter and holder after Rigoberto Sanchez landed on Injured Reserve with an Achilles injury.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree (85) adjusts his helmet during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind

INJURED RESERVE

  • S Trevor Denbow
  • OL Carter O'Donnell
  • TE Drew Ogletree
  • P Rigoberto Sanchez
  • S Armani Watts

What do you think about the first depth chart? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Can Colts Maximize Jonathan Taylor Without Burning Him Out?

By HH Staff
The Indianapolis Colts Eric Johnson (93) runs drills during Colts Camp on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.
News

Eric Johnson II: Indianapolis Colts Rookie Files

By Andrew Moore
Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts: How Does Matt Ryan Fare Against Texans?

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_16975763
Film

Film Room Details How Colts' Offense Attacked Texans' Defense in 2021

By Zach Hicks
Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
News

How Good is the Colts' Rookie Class?

By HH Staff
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass to warm up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Locked On Colts: Superlatives, Matt Ryan as Team MVP?

By Jake Arthur
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) stands with offensive teammates during a preseason victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts' 3 Biggest Question Marks as Season Arrives

By Jake Arthur
Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) runs during a drill during minicamp at the Colts practice facility.
News

Nick Cross: Indianapolis Colts Rookie Files

By Andrew Moore