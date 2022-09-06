Colts Announce First Unofficial Depth Chart of Regular Season
It's officially regular season game Week 1, and the Indianapolis Colts have revealed their unofficial depth chart ahead of their matchup this Sunday with the Houston Texans.
We already got a glimpse of the Colts' lineup back in August, and aside from the roster now being 53 players, there is not much difference between then and now.
Take a look!
OFFENSE
- QB — Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger
- RB — Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson
- WR — Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
- WR — Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon
- SWR — Parris Campbell
- TE — Mo Alie-Cox
- TE — Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
- LT — Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann
- LG — Quenton Nelson
- C — Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
- RG — Danny Pinter, Will Fries
- RT — Braden Smith, Dennis Kelly, Luke Tenuta
- PRACTICE SQUAD — RB D'Vonte Price, WR Keke Coutee, WR Ethan Fernea, TE Jared Scott, TE Nikola Kalinic, OT Jordan Murray, OL Arlington Hambright
There aren't any significant changes between this depth chart and the Colts' initial preseason edition. Strachan was an omission originally but now has grabbed the WR5 role ahead of Patmon.
This lineup falls right in line with what we saw throughout training camp and the preseason.
DEFENSE
- LEO — Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu
- DT — DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart
- DT — Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
- DE — Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo
- WILL — Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard
- MIKE — Shaquille Leonard
- SAM — Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann
- CB — Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers
- CB — Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers
- NCB — Kenny Moore II
- FS — Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
- SS — Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod
- PRACTICE SQUAD — DE Kameron Cline, DT Chris Williams, DT Curtis Brooks, LB Segun Olubi, LB Forrest Rhyne, CB Tony Brown, CB Chris Wilcox, S Marcel Dabo, DB Will Redmond
The defensive end depth chart received a little clarity now that the numbers have been whittled down, with Odeyingbo and Odenigbo switching from LEO to big end, respectively, and vice versa.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- P — Matt Haack
- K — Rodrigo Blankenship
- H — Matt Haack
- LS — Luke Rhodes
- KR — Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
- PR — Nyheim Hines
The only real change here is Haack at punter and holder after Rigoberto Sanchez landed on Injured Reserve with an Achilles injury.
INJURED RESERVE
- S Trevor Denbow
- OL Carter O'Donnell
- TE Drew Ogletree
- P Rigoberto Sanchez
- S Armani Watts
What do you think about the first depth chart? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!
Read More
Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.