Colts Announce First Unofficial Depth Chart of Regular Season

It's officially regular season game Week 1, and the Indianapolis Colts have revealed their unofficial depth chart ahead of their matchup this Sunday with the Houston Texans.

We already got a glimpse of the Colts' lineup back in August, and aside from the roster now being 53 players, there is not much difference between then and now.

Take a look!

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports OFFENSE QB — Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger

Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger RB — Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson

Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson WR — Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin

Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin WR — Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon

Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon SWR — Parris Campbell

Parris Campbell TE — Mo Alie-Cox

Mo Alie-Cox TE — Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods

Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods LT — Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann

Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann LG — Quenton Nelson

Quenton Nelson C — Ryan Kelly, Wesley French

Ryan Kelly, Wesley French RG — Danny Pinter, Will Fries

Danny Pinter, Will Fries RT — Braden Smith, Dennis Kelly, Luke Tenuta

Braden Smith, Dennis Kelly, Luke Tenuta PRACTICE SQUAD — RB D'Vonte Price, WR Keke Coutee, WR Ethan Fernea, TE Jared Scott, TE Nikola Kalinic, OT Jordan Murray, OL Arlington Hambright There aren't any significant changes between this depth chart and the Colts' initial preseason edition. Strachan was an omission originally but now has grabbed the WR5 role ahead of Patmon. This lineup falls right in line with what we saw throughout training camp and the preseason. © Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK DEFENSE LEO — Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu

Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu DT — DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart

DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart DT — Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II

Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II DE — Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo

Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo WILL — Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard

Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard MIKE — Shaquille Leonard

Shaquille Leonard SAM — Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann

Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann CB — Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers

Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers CB — Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers

Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers NCB — Kenny Moore II

Kenny Moore II FS — Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II

Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II SS — Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod

Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod PRACTICE SQUAD — DE Kameron Cline, DT Chris Williams, DT Curtis Brooks, LB Segun Olubi, LB Forrest Rhyne, CB Tony Brown, CB Chris Wilcox, S Marcel Dabo, DB Will Redmond The defensive end depth chart received a little clarity now that the numbers have been whittled down, with Odeyingbo and Odenigbo switching from LEO to big end, respectively, and vice versa. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports SPECIAL TEAMS P — Matt Haack

Matt Haack K — Rodrigo Blankenship

Rodrigo Blankenship H — Matt Haack

Matt Haack LS — Luke Rhodes

Luke Rhodes KR — Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin

Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin PR — Nyheim Hines The only real change here is Haack at punter and holder after Rigoberto Sanchez landed on Injured Reserve with an Achilles injury. © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK INJURED RESERVE S Trevor Denbow

OL Carter O'Donnell

TE Drew Ogletree

P Rigoberto Sanchez

S Armani Watts

What do you think about the first depth chart? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.