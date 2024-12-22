Colts, Titans Announce Sunday's Week 16 Inactives
The Indianapolis Colts (6-8) and Tennessee Titans (3-11) are nearly set for their AFC South clash at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
At this point of the season, both sides are dealing with their fair share of ailments that will affect availability. Prior to the weekend, the Colts had already ruled out starters, wide receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee). Kicker Matt Gay (neck), starting tight end Mo Alie-Cox (hip), and special teams ace Ashton Dulin (ankle) were all listed as questionable. Gay, Alie-Cox, and Dulin are all active.
Starting center Ryan Kelly (knee) and rookie starting linebacker Jaylon Carlies (fibula, shoulder) were both activated from Injured Reserve and removed from the injury report, allowing for both to return to the field. Starting cornerback JuJu Brents (IR-knee) also returned to practice this week but is not yet ready to return.
The Titans ruled out linebacker Luke Gifford (concussion) and wide receiver Colton Dowell (IR-knee), while kicker Nick Folk (abdomen), linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (hamstring), running back Tony Pollard (ankle), linebacker Otis Reese (ankle), offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring), and quarterback Will Levis (right shoulder) were all questionable. Folk is inactive.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- QB Sam Ehlinger (emergency QB3)
- CB Chris Lammons
- DE Isaiah Land
- G Atonio Mafi
- WR Alec Pierce (concussion)
- LB E.J. Speed (knee)
- G Dalton Tucker
With Pierce out, expect to see more of rookie AD Mitchell as well as Ashton Dulin, who is returning from his own ankle injury. The combination of Carlies and Grant Stuard will likely play in place of Speed.
The Colts elevated guard Mark Glowinski and cornerback Tre Flowers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
- CB Tre Avery
- LB Jerome Baker
- K Nick Folk (abdomen)
- LB Luke Gifford (concussion)
- WR Jha'Quan Jackson
- CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
- RB Joshua Kelley
If this is a close game, keep an eye on Folk being out. The Titans elevated kicker Brayden Narveson from the practice squad. The change at kicker could make a difference.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.