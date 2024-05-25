Colts Could Trade for Former Pro Bowler
The Indianapolis Colts are beginning to work through the 2024 off-season with new hope and excitement that hasn't been seen in quite a while from fans, players, and the staff. Head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson head a young and talented offensive side of the ball for Indianapolis. Last season, the league and fans barely got to witness what the two are capable of as a coach-QB combination due to Richardson's season-ending shoulder injury. However, now that Richardson is throwing again, the two are readying up to hit opponents with fire in 2024.
One of the more unknown position groups on the Colt's offense is the running backs behind superstar Jonathan Taylor. Second-year pro, Evan Hull, is a receiving specialist who can be an underrated blocker but missed nearly all of 2023 with a torn meniscus. With Hull is Trey Sermon, who has been underwhelming overall in his career but showed small glimpses of promise last year whenever Taylor was out with injury. Aside from these two is Tyler Goodson, who is similar to Sermon.
However, could more depth in this position room make sense? Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report thinks a low-risk trade should go down in a piece detailing NFL players who need a fresh start. For Indianapolis, it's nothing more than giving up a 2025 sixth-rounder for a player that Steichen helped elevate to new heights.
Indianapolis would be the optimal landing spot for a Sanders resurgence. His best season came with the Eagles when Shane Steichen served as offensive coordinator. He had 1,347 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022 before Steichen left to take the Indianapolis Colts head coach.- Alex Ballentine | Bleacher Report
To give up a 2025 sixth-rounder for a back like Miles Sanders isn't much, especially considering he could fit right in as the replacement for now Cincinnati Bengals running back Zack Moss. When Steichen was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, Sanders had the best season of his NFL career. Sanders carried the ball 259 times for an outstanding 1,269 rushing yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 11 rushing touchdowns. This performance also led to his lone Pro Bowl nomination.
Without a solid offensive line and elite play-caller, Sanders fell as flat as can be for the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He put together just 129 carries for 432 rushing yards (3.3 yards per carry) and one score. Indianapolis is a perfect spot for Sanders given the coach, offensive layout, and price tag. If the former Pro Bowler only costs a sixth-round selection, Indianapolis should make this deal happen with the Panthers. The deal would replace Moss right away and with talent that possesses a higher ceiling.
