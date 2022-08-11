Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 10: Final Dress Rehearsal for Preseason Opener

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts put together their final full-speed rehearsal ahead of their preseason opener this Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

The team was out of the full pads and back into shells and shorts, and we saw more 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s rather than 1-on-1 drills.

I roamed the sidelines once again on Thursday for the duration of practice and now give you the contents of my daily journal.

TEAM

— The following players missed Thursday's practice: cornerback Anthony Chesley, wide receiver DeMichael Harris, offensive lineman Dennis Kelly, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, and defensive tackle Chris Williams. Cornerback Dallis Flowers had his right lower leg looked at by trainers on Wednesday but was back in action on Thursday.

OFFENSE

— Quarterback Matt Ryan was 10-of-17 passing (58.8%) in 11-on-11s with no touchdowns or interceptions, and completions to Michael Pittman Jr. (3), Parris Campbell (2), Nyheim Hines (2), Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and Alec Pierce.

— Ryan found Alie-Cox deep down the left side on a blown coverage for roughly 35 yards.

— Campbell had a nice day, making a couple of chunk catches in 11s, each for about 15 yards. Among a receiver corps that has had trouble securing the ball, Campbell has displayed steady hands all summer.

— Rookie tight end Drew Ogletree continued to look great, especially early in 7s. He made a difficult contested catch for about 20 yards from Ryan that drew a defensive pass interference flag, and shortly after made a one-handed catch in traffic.

— Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball on a rope and found receiver Keke Coutee for about 25 yards down the right sideline between defenders. Cornerback Chris Wilcox gave Coutee a pop right after he caught it but it didn't phase Couteee.

— Receiver Ashton Dulin displayed particularly strong hands on one play as Foles found him for about 15 yards and Dulin plucked the ball from near Wilcox’s helmet.

DEFENSE

— Undrafted free agent linebacker JoJo Domann has popped throughout camp and Thursday was no different. One one play, he and tight end Jelani Woods batted the ball around and Domann came down with the interception.

— It's been a theme all summer but the defenders were out to make plays on the ball on Thursday. Ryan threw a deep fade to Alie-Cox (6'5", 267) but cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (5'10", 170) covered it beautifully, jumping up to bat the ball away. Cornerback Marvell Tell III also displayed tight coverage on a deep throw to receiver Isaiah Ford, getting a hand in to break it up. Last, rookie linebacker Sterling Weatherford had a breakup in the end zone while covering Woods. If not for Weatherford getting his hand in, Woods had no competition for the catch.

— Defensive end Ben Banogu continued his disruptive streak, getting to Foles for a would-be sack during the hurry-up portion of 11s. He also appears to be adopting some of his teammates' strategies as he attempted Yannick Ngakoue's patented cross-chop maneuver late in the day.

SPECIAL TEAMS

— An update in the kicking competition: Rodrigo Blankenship went 5-of-5 with makes from 28, 32, 40, 47, and 56. Jake Verity was 4-of-5, missing wide right on the 56-yarder.

— Thursday's punt returners were Hines and Coutee.

What did you think of Day 10's action? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.