Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 2: Matt Ryan Pushes the Tempo

The Indianapolis Colts held their second training camp practice of the summer on Thursday, and they were back outside in a scorcher after the previous day's practice was moved indoors.

According to the team, Thursday's attendance was the largest crowd they've had for training camp since 2018.

For the second consecutive day, practice ended about 10 minutes early, which head coach Frank Reich later attributed to quarterback Matt Ryan having the offense move at a high tempo. Sounds like he's in control, right?

The Colts will have a day off on Friday before hosting their only night practice of camp on Saturday evening.

TEAM

— Rookie defensive tackle Eric Johnson II was activated from the Active/Non-Football Injury list on Thursday morning and participated in practice. Likewise, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis returned to the field Thursday after being activated Wednesday from the Physically Unable to Perform list. The only new absence was defensive tackle Chris Williams not participating.

— The team remained in helmets and shells and have not yet gone with full pads, but we did get to see 1-on-1 drills pitting wide receivers and tight ends against cornerbacks and safeties. The offense won the day, 15-11. Here's how the reps went below. Note: The defense gets the win based on any non-penalized incompletion.

— Brandon Facyson def. Michael Pittman Jr.; Mo Alie-Cox def. Rodney McLeod; Parris Campbell def. Kenny Moore II; Stephon Gilmore def. Alec Pierce; Marvell Tell III def. Ethan Fernea; Kylen Granson def. Nick Cross; DeMichael Harris def. Anthony Chesley; Dezmon Patmon def. Isaiah Rodgers; Ashton Dulin def. Tony Brown (large gain down left sideline from Matt Ryan); Jelani Woods def. Will Redmond; Keke Coutee def. Alex Myres; Isaiah Ford def. Chris Wilcox (nice diving catch over back shoulder near right sideline); Dallis Flowers def. John Hurst; Rodney McLeod def. Drew Ogletree; Moore def. Michael Young Jr.; Samson Nacua def. Wilcox; Pittman def. Facyson (penalty); Michael Jacobson def. Armani Watts; Chesley def. Nyheim Hines; Gilmore def. Pierce (pass breakup); Trevor Denbow def. Nikola Kalinic; Campbell def. Myres; Patmon def. Rodgers; Julian Blackmon def. Alie-Cox; Moore def. Harris; Ford def. Wilcox

OFFENSE

— The participants of the first offensive group remained intact, including QB Ryan, RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Pittman, WR Pierce, WR Campbell, TE Alie-Cox, LT Matt Pryor, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Danny Pinter, and RT Braden Smith. RB Hines, WR Dulin, WR Patmon, TE Granson, TE Woods, and TE Ogletree also saw action with this group.

— As for the offense's second group, that included QB Nick Foles, RB Deon Jackson, WR Patmon, WR Coutee, WR Harris, TE Woods, LT Bernhard Raimann, LG Carter O'Donnell, C Will Fries, RG Jason Spriggs, and RT Dennis Kelly. RB Hines, RB Phillip Lindsay, and TE Ogletree also saw action with this group.

— Ryan had another sharp day, both in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s, although there were several drops throughout the day for each unit of the offense. Ryan finished the day 8-of-9 passing with completions to Alie-Cox (3), Campbell, Pittman, Patmon, and Hines.

— One of Ryan's most productive completions was to Alie-Cox, who Ryan found wide open crossing toward the right sideline, and then Alie-Cox turned upfield for a gain of roughly 20 yards.

— Foles looked to push the ball downfield throughout 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s. Overall in 11s, he was 2-of-5 passing with completions to Woods and Hines.

— Foles had a handful of productive plays throughout the day. On one, he hit Woods for about 20 yards along the right side. Foles also found Coutee (over Rodgers) on a deep post about 40 or so yards down the right seam. The veteran QB also found Dulin on a crosser near the left side hash for roughly 20 yards. The biggest missed play of the day came when Foles found Pierce streaking down the right side. Foles placed the throw perfectly in between two defenders for a sure touchdown but the ball bounced off of Pierce's hands.

— Quarterback Sam Ehlinger had a nice throw as he hit Nacua on a corner route for about 25 yard along the left side.

— The Colts showed a sign of faith in Jackson, who fumbled twice on Wednesday but remained the next man up after Jonathan Taylor and Hines on Thursday.

DEFENSE

— Much like Wednesday, Thursday's first defensive group didn't have many surprises to it, particularly with DeForest Buckner back on the field. It included DE Yannick Ngakoue, DT Buckner, DT Grover Stewart, DE Kwity Paye, LB Bobby Okereke, LB Zaire Franklin, CB Gilmore, CB Facyson, SLOT Moore, FS Blackmon, and SS Cross. LB E.J. Speed also came in when they went to base defense.

— With new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley coming in and installing his scheme, it appears they truly are giving all players a chance to prove themselves. All three of the first, second, and third units continued to be rotated on Thursday. If you're on the defensive roster, you probably saw action with a little bit of everyone again on Thursday.

— There weren't many would-be sacks to note. The biggest one came from Speed, who had a wide-open opportunity to get Ryan during 11-on-11s.

— There were a couple of big defensive plays against the run. One came when Moore blew up an end-around for Pittman right as the receiver got the ball. Another came when Paye and R.J. McIntosh ended a play in the backfield on Hines as soon as he got the ball.

— Rookie undrafted free agent linebacker Jojo Domann broke up a Foles pass and nearly had an interception on the play.

SPECIAL TEAMS

— There still was no placekicking on Thursday, but they did practice punts. Hines, Coutee, and Rodgers were the return men.

