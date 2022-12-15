Colts, Vikings Injury Report: 2 Out, 1 Doubtful

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled two players out and one as doubtful entering Saturday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, who listed five of their own as questionable.

The Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings have completed their week of practice in preparation for Saturday's matchup in Minneapolis, and both sides risk being a bit shorthanded.

The Colts have already ruled out starting cornerback Kenny Moore II, who missed the Colts' last game two weeks ago with a lower leg injury, as well as backup wide receiver Mike Strachan. However, another member of the cornerback group is doubtful to go as Brandon Facyson deals with an illness.

The Vikings do have five notable players listed as questionable, but the Colts are likely to be without two of their top four cornerbacks in a matchup against the NFL's leading receiver, Justin Jefferson, and the Vikings' top-10 passing game.

Overall, here's how both they and the Vikings are looking ahead of Saturday's matchup.

COLTS

TUESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Brandon Facyson (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

CB Brandon Facyson (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) Full Participant — OT Braden Smith (illness)

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Brandon Facyson (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), WR Mike Strachan (concussion)

CB Brandon Facyson (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), WR Mike Strachan (concussion) Full Participant — OT Braden Smith (illness)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Brandon Facyson (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), WR Mike Strachan (concussion)

CB Brandon Facyson (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), WR Mike Strachan (concussion) Full Participant — OT Braden Smith (illness)

DOUBTFUL — Brandon Facyson

OUT — Kenny Moore II, Mike Strachan

Moore will now be out for a second consecutive week. With Facyson likely out as well, the Colts will need to keep pace with receivers Jefferson and Adam Thielen featuring Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Tony Brown, and Dallis Flowers. Brown has primarily been a special teamer throughout his career, as has the rookie undrafted free agent Flowers.

Some good news for the Colts, however, is the return of their starting right tackle, Smith, who was out in Week 13 with an illness.

VIKINGS

TUESDAY

Per the Vikings, "The Vikings had a walk-thru on Tuesday and the practice report is an estimation."

Did Not Participate — OT Blake Brandel (knee), CB Cam Dantzler (illness), LB Jordan Hicks (ankle), DL Harrison Phillips (back)

OT Blake Brandel (knee), CB Cam Dantzler (illness), LB Jordan Hicks (ankle), DL Harrison Phillips (back) Limited Participant — C Garrett Bradbury (back), DL James Lynch (shoulder), S Harrison Smith (neck)

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Cam Dantzler (illness)

CB Cam Dantzler (illness) Limited Participant — C Garrett Bradbury (back), LB Jordan Hicks (ankle), OLB Danielle Hunter (neck), DL James Lynch (shoulder), DL Harrison Phillips (back), WR Adam Thielen (rest)

C Garrett Bradbury (back), LB Jordan Hicks (ankle), OLB Danielle Hunter (neck), DL James Lynch (shoulder), DL Harrison Phillips (back), WR Adam Thielen (rest) Full Participant — S Harrison Smith (neck)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — OLB Patrick Jones (illness)

OLB Patrick Jones (illness) Limited Participant — C Garrett Bradbury (back), CB Cam Dantzler (illness), OLB Danielle Hunter (neck), DL Harrison Phillips (back)

C Garrett Bradbury (back), CB Cam Dantzler (illness), OLB Danielle Hunter (neck), DL Harrison Phillips (back) Full Participant — LB Jordan Hicks (ankle), DL James Lynch (shoulder), S Harrison Smith (neck), WR Adam Thielen (rest)

QUESTIONABLE — Garrett Bradbury, Cam Dantzler, Danielle Hunter, Patrick Jones, Harrison Phillips

Bradbury, the team's starting center, is on track to return, which is welcomed for a team whose young interior line has struggled. They have a tough matchup against Colts defenders DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw is also back after missing time with a concussion.

Dantzler, Hunter, and Phillips are all starters for a defense that ranks last in the league overall and in pass defense, so Minnesota needs all the help they can get, even against an offense like the Colts'.

Brandel was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday.

