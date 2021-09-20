How Many Snaps Each Colts Player Saw vs. Rams

Here is how much each Colts player saw the field on Sunday in Week 2 against the Rams. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 0-2 on the season on Sunday afternoon when they lost a close, back-and-forth matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at home in the confines of Lucas Oil Stadium, 27-24.

Unlike the week before when the Colts rarely ever made it much of a ball game, they had multiple opportunities to take control of the game against the Rams and even put themselves in position to reclaim the lead and win late in the game.

Unfortunately for the Colts, despite some solid efforts in all three phases of the game, too many mistakes were made and they fell victim to another loss.

It was a better showing from several individual players in Week 2 than in Week 1. Let's take a look at how much each player saw the field on Sunday.

OFFENSE

67 (100%) — LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Mark Glowinski, OT

62 (93%) — QB Carson Wentz

61 (91%) — WR Zach Pascal

60 (90%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr.

50 (75%) — TE Jack Doyle

49 (73%) — LT Eric Fisher

34 (51%) — WR Mike Strachan

30 (45%) — RB Jonathan Taylor

27 (40%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox

26 (39%) — WR Ashton Dulin

25 (37%) — RB Nyheim Hines

18 (27%) — RT Matt Pryor

13 (19%) — RB Marlon Mack

6 (9%) — TE Kylen Granson

5 (7%) — QB Jacob Eason

2 (3%) — WR DeMichael Harris

1 (1%) — LB/FB Matthew Adams

Quarterback Jacob Eason made his NFL debut after starter Carson Wentz missed the final two drives with an ankle injury. Eason's first drive ended after he threw an interception two plays into his day.

Offensive tackle was an eventful position group on Sunday. The Colts were able to put left tackle Eric Fisher on the field for the first time, but because he's not yet fully in "football shape" following an Achilles injury in January, the Colts decided to rotate their offensive tackles. Also, starting right tackle Braden Smith was forced to sit out with a foot injury, and he was replaced in the lineup by Julién Davenport. When Fisher would leave the field, Davenport would move from right tackle to left tackle, and Matt Pryor would come in at right tackle.

In Parris Campbell's (abdomen) absence, rookie Mike Strachan and Ashton Dulin saw significant action.

Interestingly enough, linebacker/special teamer Matthew Adams saw a snap at fullback on the goal line, which is something we witnessed in training camp.

DEFENSE

59 (100%) — LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke, FS Julian Blackmon, SS Khari Willis

58 (98%) — CB Rock Ya-Sin

57 (97%) — CB Kenny Moore II

52 (88%) — DT DeForest Buckner

44 (75%) — DT Grover Stewart

41 (69%) — DE Kwity Paye, CB T.J. Carrie

36 (61%) — DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

32 (54%) — DE Tyquan Lewis

18 (31%) — CB Isaiah Rodgers

16 (27%) — DT Taylor Stallworth

11 (19%) — DE Kemoko Turay

4 (7%) — DE Ben Banogu

3 (5%) — LB Zaire Franklin

The defensive end rotation stayed pretty similar to last week, as rookie first-round pick Kwity Paye led the group in snaps, followed by Al-Quadin Muhammad and Tyquan Lewis. Against a team like the Rams who likes to throw the ball, Kemoko Turay playing more snaps would've made sense. However, he made his season debut Sunday after nursing a groin injury over the last couple of weeks, so they may be taking it slow with him.

Starting SAM linebacker Zaire Franklin playing just three snaps shows just how little the Colts operated out of their base 4-3 defense against the Rams.

Similar to his rookie year, third-year cornerback Rock Ya-Sin continues to see the lion's share of snaps among corners while Xavier Rhodes (calf) is out. For the second consecutive game, Ya-Sin has played the most snaps at the position. Isaiah Rodgers also continues to get some work defensively.

SPECIAL TEAMS

22 (85%) — LB Matthew Adams, LB Zaire Franklin

17 (65%) — S George Odum, LB Jordan Glasgow, LB E.J. Speed

16 (62%) — WR Ashton Dulin, CB Isaiah Rodgers

15 (58%) — S Andrew Sendejo, CB T.J. Carrie

11 (42%) — P Rigoberto Sanchez

10 (38%) — DE Ben Banogu

9 (35%) — CB Kenny Moore II, DT DeForest Buckner, DT Grover Stewart

8 (31%) — RB Jordan Wilkins

7 (27%) — SS Khari Willis

6 (23%) — LS Luke Rhodes, TE Kylen Granson, FS Julian Blackmon

5 (19%) — LB Darius Leonard, DT Taylor Stallworth

4 (15%) — K Rodrigo Blankenship, G Quenton Nelson, G Mark Glowinski, OT Julién Davenport, TE Mo Alie-Cox, RB Nyheim Hines, OT Matt Pryor, CB Rock Ya-Sin, IOL Danny Pinter

2 (8%) — LB Bobby Okereke

What do you think of this week's playing time? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

