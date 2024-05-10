Colts Waive Former Chargers Wide Receiver Before Rookie Minicamp
After signing seven undrafted free agents yesterday, the Indianapolis Colts made a corresponding transaction to keep their roster size within the offseason limits.
The Colts announced Friday morning that they have waived wide receiver Terrell Bynum. An undrafted free agent in 2023, Bynum spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers last season before being picked up by the Colts in January. Bynum never saw game action in a Colts uniform.
Bynum fell victim to a numbers game in Indianapolis. The Colts' roster was at 92 players before this transaction, including safety Marcell Dabo, who does not count against the roster total due to the International Player Pathways exemption. This means the Colts were just one player over the limit.
After the selections of receivers AD Mitchell and Anthony Gould in the draft and the signing of undrafted receiver Xavier White and undrafted quarterback/receiver Jason Bean, the wide receiver position group made sense as the prime candidate for a reduction.
The Colts go into rookie minicamp with arguably their deepest receiver group in the Chris Ballard era. It will be interesting to see how the wide receiver room shakes out before the regular season begins in September.
