ESPN Predicts Colts to Snag Playmaker in Way-Too-Early 2025 Mock Draft
While the 2024 draft class has yet to play a down in the NFL, it is never too early to look ahead at the class of 2025 and the potential prospects.
The Indianapolis Colts have a lot of potential heading into 2024. The return of Anthony Richardson gives fans much to be excited about, as the young quarterback showed tremendous promise last season, albeit in a small sample size. Richardson reunites with receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs while playing his first meaningful snaps with Jonathan Taylor and Jelani Woods.
With a plethora of weapons around Richardson already, ESPN's Matt Miller thinks the Colts can add more for their franchise quarterback. In his early 2025 mock draft, Miller has the Colts selecting Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the No.14 pick. The draft order was determined from ESPN's Football Power Index.
Who could resist the temptation to give Anthony Richardson more playmakers? Tight end remains one of the team's few offensive question marks, and Loveland will be a top-10 player on my preseason board thanks to his ability as a receiver and expert run blocking. He caught 45 passes for four scores in the run-heavy Michigan offense last season, and the 6-5 junior has elite agility and speed in the open field as a receiving option.- Matt Miller, ESPN
At 6-5 and 245 pounds, Loveland is an intriguing option at tight end as he possesses all the traits you want in a receiving tight end, but is also stout as a blocker. In Michigan's run-first offense, Loveland caught 45 passes for 649 yards with four touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023. Loveland was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection by coaches a season ago.
The future at tight end for the Colts is up in the air. While Woods has loads of potential, he spent the 2023 season on IR and has yet to prove he can be the Colts TE1. Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox are entering contract years and may not be with the team next season. Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory are the other tight ends, but neither looks poised to take over as the top option.
The 2024 season has yet to begin, so the odds of this mock being accurate are slim. However, if Woods cannot solidify himself as the tight end of the future for the Colts, Loveland could be a top target for the Colts come April. Keep an eye on Loveland throughout the college football season this fall.
