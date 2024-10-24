Anthony Richardson Revives Colts' Struggling Run Game in Win
The Indianapolis Colts' run game was in a bad place following the injury to Jonathan Taylor in week five. With the return of starting quarterback Anthony Richardson to the lineup, the Colts were finally able to get back to finding success on the ground against the Miami Dolphins.
The Colts were coming off of one of their worst rushing performances in a long time against the Tennessee Titans as a Joe Flacco and Trey Sermon-led backfield managed to total just 80 yards on the ground on 2.9 yards per carry. With Richardson back in the lineup for week seven, the Colts were able to boost that total to 155 yards rushing and 4.2 yards per carry.
It was far from a perfect day from the Colts' run game, but this showing against the Dolphins was more in line with expectations for the team prior to the season. The Colts were able to rip off five explosive runs in this one, and Richardson led the team with 54 yards rushing on the day.
Simply having Richardson back in the lineup was the biggest reason why the Colts were able to churn out a solid rushing day against a stingy Miami defense.
The +1 QB Advantage
The biggest advantage that comes from having a quarterback like Richardson in the backfield is the realistic threat of him getting the ball on any designed run call. The mere threat of Richardson keeping the ball is enough to pull defenders away from the running back. This is the biggest reason why the Colts are a gun/pistol exclusive offense, so Richardson can always be considered a threat in the +1 QB run game.
There were several big runs for the Colts' offense on Sunday that were a direct result of Richardson's presence on the field and this first explosive for Tyler Goodson is a great example. The play side defensive end and the nickel cornerback both crash inside on Richardson on the read option, leading to a massive opening to the edge for Goodson to turn the corner.
Goodson's touchdown run later in the game might be the greatest example of the impact Richardson brings in the ground game. Opposing defenses know that the Colts like the ball in Richardson's hands around the goal line, so the entire Dolphins' defense is fitting this read option call like he is the one with ball in his hands.
Two linebackers and a safety fit to the B gap on Richardson's side, leaving a massive lane for Goodson to exploit for a score. The +1 QB theory has never had a better example than this one.
Running the football can be broken down simply by the numbers game in the box. If the number of players on offense outnumbers the players on defense, then the box is favorable to run against. This next play is as unfavorable as it gets in the trenches. Seven defensive players down fitting against the run with an overhang safety also keying the backfield.
The beauty of the +1 QB in the run game is that the numbers for the offense add another weapon to attack with. If this were Flacco in the backfield, the Colts would have six blockers and the running back to account for seven players on the line plus that safety over the top. By adding a quarterback rushing threat, the Colts have another player to stress the defense in the backfield.
Richardson's selling of the run on this play pulls the slot cornerback out of the run fit. This allows for Sermon to work back to the outside for a productive gain. Again, the mere presence of Richardson in the backfield aids the ground game, even against a tight box and an uneven front.
The Actual QB Runs
The threat of Richardson running is one thing, but he was also quite productive on his actual carries as well. He converted several third down opportunities for the Colts and ripped off two explosive runs in this past game.
This quarterback draw is a thing of beauty by Shane Steichen and the Colts offense. The Dolphins line up with six defenders in the box against a Colts offense with five blockers (and the running back in the backfield). With Sermon being the lead blocker on the play, the Colts have six blockers to account for the defenders in the box, leading to an untouched explosive run for Richardson up the gut.
The Colts faced a third down late in the fourth quarter of this game in what was essentially a "gotta have it" type of moment. Everybody in the crowd knew what play was coming when Goodson motioned in the backfield, but the Dolphins simply couldn't stop it.
The Colts get fantastic blocking up front as Richardson is able to turn the corner and convert easily on this third and four. The Colts were able to burn through the Dolphins' remaining timeouts after this moment and essentially lock the game up with this big conversion.
The Bottom Line
Richardson still has a ways to go as a passer in this league, but his impact on the field is still noticeable on film. The Colts' run game is exponentially better with him in the lineup and the team can create many diverse run options with him in the game.
The Colts would be wise to lean more into the run game while Richardson develops as a passer, since it is the most effective part of his game at the moment. His ability as a rusher raises the floor of the Colts' offense, the next step is for him to grow as a passer to raise the ceiling.
