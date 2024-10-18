Colts' Anthony Richardson to Return vs. Dolphins, Jonathan Taylor Out
The Indianapolis Colts get their offense's leader back on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins as quarterback Anthony Richardson will make his return to the field.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Friday that Richardson (oblique), "will be ready to roll," while also stating that running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle) will be out for this week's game.
Richardson was forced out of the Colts' Week 4 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers early after taking a hit to his side on a 14-yard run. Although he hasn't missed any practices since the injury, Richardson was close to returning last week against the Tennessee Titans but was designated as the emergency quarterback to give him one more week to heal.
In four games this season, Richardson is 39-of-77 passing (50.6%) for 654 yards (8.5 YPA), 3 touchdowns and 6 interceptions for a passer rating of 60.2 to go with 141 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries.
In relief of Richardson, Flacco went 71-of-108 passing (65.7%) for 716 yards (6.6 YPA), 7 touchdowns, and 1 interception for a passer rating of 102.2.
