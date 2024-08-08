Former Colts Quarterback Retires from NFL
Former Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Nick Foles, has announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. Foles did this via his Instagram profile to conclude an unexpectedly legendary career.
The former Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LII champion/MVP concludes a lengthy stay in the NFL, mostly as a backup signal-caller, with the following notable numbers:
- 71 games (58 starts)
- 1,302/2,087 passes completed (62.4%)
- 14,227 passing yards
- 82 passing touchdowns / 6 rushing
- 47 interceptions
Foles's career will always be defined by the stellar Super Bowl LII victory over the Tom Brady-ledNew England Patriots as a member of the 2017 Eagles. However, for Colts fans, Foles's time in the Circle City was brutal in 2022. This was also the final season Foles suited up at QB, as he'd sit out 2023 with no team. Foles finished that Indy campaign with three games, 25/42 passing for 224 yards and no touchdowns to four interceptions. Foles isn't completely at fault, as Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger also played abysmal football a year before Indy drafted current field general, Anthony Richardson.
Foles played for the Eagles (2012-2014; 2017-2018), Los Angeles Rams (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2016), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Chicago Bears (2020-2021), and Colts (2022). Foles will go down as one of the greatest insurance policies a team could buy at QB in NFL history. While he concluded his tenure with a horrific time in Indy, Foles won't be remembered for that. Instead, the magical Super Bowl LII run for Philly can always be looked back on fondly due to the performance of Foles in the toughest possible situation for a backup passer.
