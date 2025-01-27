Nick Foles Joined Eagles Fans Celebrating on Broad Street After NFC Championship Win
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl after a win against the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.
It was a dominant win for the Eagles, who ran all over the Commanders to secure a historic 55–23 win and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.
After the game, Eagles fans poured out of their seats at Lincoln Financial Field and poured out of their homes all across the city to congregate on Broad Street, celebrating their win.
Unbeknownst to many of the revelers, there was a hero among them—former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who led Philadelphia to their first and only Super Bowl victory.
While Foles does not seem like the greased-pole climbing type, elsewhere on Broad Street, the party was going wild.
The Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans in two weeks, where they’ll have the chance to get revenge for their Super Bowl loss two years ago, and block the Chiefs’ quest for a three-peat in the process.
If they get one more win, no doubt the party on Broad will be even wilder.