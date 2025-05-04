Colts Qs: What if Anthony Richardson is Actually 'The Guy?'
The initial fervent waves of NFL free agency are done, the draft is in the rearview mirror as well, and the offseason is winding down as teams shift into organized team activity mode. We now have some indication of what the Indianapolis Colts might put on the field in 2025.
In the latest edition of "Colts Qs," readers wanted to know all about the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, who might be due for contract extensions, and what our expectations for the Colts' 2025 season should be. *Some questions edited for clarity.
"If the Colts had the 4th pick instead of the 14th, would have they selected Tyler Warren anyways?" -- @ccaarrlooss, Twitter
I doubt the Colts had many players ranked above Warren at all, let alone by the fourth pick. Will Campbell or Armand Membou would've made a lot of sense for them if they picked fourth, but otherwise, I think they may have tried to trade back from the fourth pick to still try and grab Warren.
"Do we really believe this is a make-it-or-break-it year for Chris Ballard? If so, I wonder what they have to do for him to keep his job. Is it just making the playoffs? Winning the division? I believe this team's ceiling is just making the playoffs." -- @dweath42.bsky.social, Bluesky
"Do you see a future at the end of this next season Ballard gets fired but Shane Steichen keeps his job and gets to help pick the next GM?" -- @blake14jeffers, Twitter
"Where do you think the Colts finish in the AFC South this year? Chances of playoffs?" -- @CheeZsteve, Twitter
"What are the expectations for the season?" -- @chabar84, Twitter
I don't want to say that the Colts have to outright make the playoffs in order for Ballard to keep his job, because crazy things happen at the end of the season all the time. I do think, however, that if the Colts miss the playoffs, they need to be playing for a spot in Week 18, and vibes around the team have to be optimistic that the arrow is pointing up. They can't have any more of these no-show games where they get blown out by bad teams, either.
Ballard being fired, while Steichen is retained after the season, is always possible, but context is everything. I've been under the impression that Ballard and Steichen are kind of a package deal, but this organization can do some pretty unpredictable things. I think player and consultant input would have to play a big role in order for the Colts to part with one but not the other.
The division got better this offseason, but the Colts need to be competing for its title regardless. I'm not sold on the Texans, but they just keep finding a way to make it work. The Jaguars get a healthy Trevor Lawrence back, and the Titans have their quarterback now. Still, the Colts should be around that 9-8 mark and competing for the division crown in the final week of the season.
"Who are some potential in-house off-season extensions?" -- @chicagolp.bsky.social, Bluesky
"Do you think we see Bernhard Raimann and/or Alec Pierce extensions before the season starts?" -- @Steve17bScuba, Twitter
"When will Raimann and/or Pierce lock in new contracts, and what do you think those projected extensions will look like?" -- @hovaldt_trevor, Twitter
Raimann and Nick Cross are the most likely extensions, to me. Pierce makes a compelling argument, but if AD Mitchell begins to look like the guy they hoped he'd be, then there's only so much room for guys who need to get the ball. Braden Smith, Kwity Paye, and Samson Enukam may already have their replacements on the roster.
If I were the Colts, I wouldn't be waiting long to extend Raimann. There are 15 tackles in the NFL making at least $20 million per year, and that's only going to keep going up. They can wait on Pierce. The Colts may have his replacement already in Mitchell, and as a somewhat niche (albeit impactful) player, Pierce may not command a huge payday elsewhere.
"Let’s say Anthony Richardson throws it 25 times a game, how do those targets get distributed?" -- @miralem1.bsky.social, Bluesky
25 pass attempts seems a touch low, only because I felt I needed room for about two-or-so more when projecting this. I'd say you give Josh Downs and Warren about seven each, Michael Pittman Jr. six, and about five between Pierce and Mitchell. That doesn't leave any room for miscellaneous targets for guys like Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and the running backs, but I think those are good general weekly averages, not factoring in the low-target guys.
"If AR takes that step that he needs to, do you see us being able to compete for the division?" -- Hunter Reed, Facebook
Absolutely; quarterback is the ultimate X-factor for the Colts. If Richardson actually proves to be the guy, then this team could be really good. They have the pass-catchers, run game, what should be a decent offensive line, and a defense that looks to be about average at worst. The AFC South lacks a juggernaut, so it should still be up in the air.
"How much does AR’s completion percentage need to improve in order for him to keep his starting job?" -- @Isaac23178765, Twitter
It's unrealistic to say he's going to be a 60-plus guy right away, but if he can get it closer to 55% this year, that'd be progress. A huge factor in his completion percentage is the routes he targets, though. More short, checkdown options should increase his percentage. He's very reliant on chunk plays.
"Is there any part of you that fears Daniel Jones wins the QB job?" -- @JustinRTBColts, Twitter
I wouldn't say "fears," but I do think it would be disappointing if Richardson couldn't show enough growth to retain the job. If Jones wins the job, then it probably means the Colts will have an offense somewhat reminiscent of 2023 with Gardner Minshew, with a little more QB mobility mixed in. They almost made the playoffs that way. However, Jones likely wouldn't be showing that he's the future of the franchise, which means the Colts would have to figure out the quarterback position once again for the eighth straight year.
"Would league-average QB play get the Colts to the playoffs with this roster? If yes…what percent chance would you give AR or DJ (or more likely the combination of the two) providing at least league-average QB play?" -- @SeafordFootDoc, Twitter
I do think the Colts would be capable of getting into the postseason with somewhat steady quarterback play. I won't make some big proclamation that one of them will definitely take a big jump, but I'll give each the benefit of the doubt and say that they'll both at least be a little better than they were last year. Let's say 55% chance that at least one of them looks like a reasonable starter.
"Post-draft, is Tanor Bortolini being listed as a guard on the Colts website a real thing for this year?" -- Rich Wheeler, Facebook
I wouldn't look too much into that. The Colts do feel Bortolini could play center or guard, but he should be considered the front-runner for the center position. There is a world where the Colts make Danny Pinter the center and Bortolini the right guard, but it's pretty unlikely.
"Since we have a couple young options for Swing Tackle, should Braden Smith be moved inside to Right Gaurd and develop Goncalves at Right Tackle?" -- Rick Shaffer, Facebook
"Likely that Matt Goncalves plays RG?" -- @drphilgood68, Twitter
Smith's going to stay put at right tackle, with it feeling likely that one of the younger players (Goncalves or Jalen Travis) takes over there in 2026. I believe the vision is that Bortolini and Pinter battle for center (with Bortolini winning), Goncalves at right guard (dark horse battle between Bortolini and Dalton Tucker), and Smith at right tackle, with Travis competing with Blake Freeland for the swing tackle role.
"3rd-and-Goal from the 2 - can you see a scenario where Jalen Travis comes in as the eligible 6th lineman in a jumbo package for the ultimate play-action pass to the big man (a la Dan Skipper)? Did he ever catch a pass in high school or college?" -- Bluesky
I couldn't find any record of Travis previously catching passes, as he was still an offensive lineman in high school. He does have a rich basketball background, though, so he's likely athletic enough for the Colts to tinker with the idea of using him as a trick-play target. If it happens, it would likely be well into the season. It seems like a lot to try that with a rookie so early in their career.
"Do you believe Justin Walley will be the 3-4th corner in the depth chart due to his speed & attack at the catch?" -- @Sn8ke3y3s13, Twitter
I see Walley as the fourth corner initially behind Charvarius Ward, Kenny Moore II, and Jaylon Jones. The Colts do like Walley a lot, and he was handpicked for this new defense, but it's difficult for me to envision the Colts ripping Jones from the lineup for a third-round rookie right off the bat. That's not to say Walley couldn't win the job later in the season, but I don't see it being early.
"If Germaine Pratt becomes a June 1 cut, would he be a #1 priority signing?" -- David Whiteley, Facebook
I look at it this way: if Pratt previously had nothing to do with Lou Anarumo, would he be as big a topic of conversation? I don't think so. Coupling Pratt with Zaire Franklin is too much like having two of the same guy on the field for me. I'd rather see what Jaylon Carlies can do with an extended look as the starting WILL linebacker.
"Do you think we should pursue Trey Hendrickson for a 2nd round pick?" -- @kodac120, Twitter
It feels less likely all the time that the Bengals even trade Hendrickson, let alone deal him specifically to the Colts. The Colts already have their eyes toward the future at defensive end with Laiatu Latu and JT Tuimoloau, plus they already have Paye, Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis. Not that it would be a bad move for the Colts to trade for Hendrickson, but I no longer see the obvious path since the draft. Trading for Hendrickson is a win-now move, and I don't know that the Colts are ready to handle that situation right now.
"How excited are you about Riley Leonard being the franchise QB for this team?" -- @millerai, Twitter
Jokes aside, I don't mind the idea of Leonard being the Colts' backup for the foreseeable future, starting in 2026. He can operate a quick passing game, he has mobility, and the Colts have a ton of conviction in him as a person, teammate, and leader.
"Will we finally break the Jacksonville curse this year?" -- @CheeZsteve, Twitter
I can't pick the Colts to win on the road against Jacksonville until I actually see it happen. Was the price of getting to transition from Peyton Manning to Andrew Luck that they never get to win in Jacksonville again?
"What are the plans for JuJu Brents - safety, maybe?" -- @chabar84, Twitter
I've never heard Brents mentioned as a potential safety, even before he was drafted, so I'm not sure that's in the cards for the Colts. I think he'll get the chance to compete for a spot in this cornerback room, but the desire to keep him around because of his second-round status may soon be gone with the addition of Walley.
"Which sophomore player has more pressure on them to have success: Matt Goncalves or Jaylon Carlies?" -- @ZBee2306, Twitter
I would say Carlies, but not by much. He's on a bit more of an island than Goncalves since it'll primarily just be him and Franklin on the field at once. The Colts neglected to address the linebacker position with any impactful moves because they had Carlies already. There is pressure on Goncalves as well, but he would have to play quite poorly for it to be very noticeable.
"Do you anticipate more opposing teams' fans filling up Lucas Oil Stadium again this year?" -- @LarryMooshaker, Twitter
Some fan bases just travel better than others, but the Colts also have to give home fans a reason to show up. In covering the team from the press box at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2018, I've never seen so many opposing fans throughout the season or empty seats late in the year. I will say, the Colts hosted an odd number of elite-level fan bases last year (Bears, Steelers, Dolphins, Bills, Lions), so it probably won't be as noticeable in 2025.
"Will everyone apologize to Anthony Richardson or Chris Ballard after we win the Super Bowl this year?" -- @Justinsmic, Twitter
Winning fixes everything!
"Who would win in a fight: Colts' 90-man roster or a gorilla?" -- @fili86.bsky.social, Bluesky
Grover Stewart exists, so I'll take one Grover Stewart versus one gorilla.