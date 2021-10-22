How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. 49ers | Week 7

Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 7's action against the 49ers.

The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) hit primetime once again this weekend as they travel out west to the Golden State to take on the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) on Sunday Night Football.

Here's a team in the Colts that is looking to dig themselves out of the early-season hole they dug and bring themselves closer to .500 while trying to ultimately meet their own high preseason expectations. Standing in their way is another team performing below their standards in the 49ers.

This should be a slugfest of a matchup between two teams looking to prove themselves.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

Colts vs. 49ers

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 24, at 8:20pm ET

Sunday, Oct. 24, at 8:20pm ET Where: Santa Clara, Cal.; Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara, Cal.; Levi's Stadium Television: NBC (Sunday Night Football) — Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Michele Tafoya (sideline)

NBC (Sunday Night Football) — Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Michele Tafoya (sideline) Stream: FuboTV | NBC.com

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One Radio — Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Derek Rackley (color)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One Radio — Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Derek Rackley (color) On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

Both teams have some injury uncertainty facing them. San Francisco is dealing with injuries to their top two quarterbacks in Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance as well as stud left tackle Trent Williams. It's a similar situation that the Colts found themselves in early in the season.

Now with a healthy quarterback and left tackle of their own, the Colts will need to adjust as they continue to work T.Y. Hilton back into the lineup but also find a replacement for free safety Julian Blackmon, who they lost this week to a torn Achilles.

With the weather due to be quite unideal, it may play into the Colts' hands with star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Tune in on Sunday night to find out how it goes.

