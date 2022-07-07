Colts' Biggest Strength and Weakness According to PFF

Pro Football Focus lists the biggest strength and weakness for every AFC team. What do they think about the Indianapolis Colts?

Pro Football Focus writer Sam Monson took on the task of listing the biggest strength and weakness of every team in the AFC.

The Indianapolis Colts were probably one of his easier assignments.

Despite having excellent roster depth at several positions, the Colts employ arguably the best running back in the NFL and have good depth behind Jonathan Taylor. Taylor's 1,811 yards last season were nearly 50% more than the No. 2 running back in the NFL last season... Nick Chubb 1,259.

Taylor had more yards after contact than Chubb had yards.

Biggest Strength, Running Backs: Jonathan Taylor is a beast, but behind him on the depth chart is also Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay and even Ty’Son Williams. Taylor obviously led the league in rushing yards last season, but he also showed an ability to maximize the yards that his blocking creates. He gained 1,272 yards after contact, broke 66 tackles and had 23 breakaway runs of 15 or more yards, four more than any other back. He racked up more than 200 yards more than any other back on those breakaway runs. -- Sam Monson, PFF

The Colts' biggest weakness heading into the season could end up being one of their biggest strengths. Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce is talented but unproven. With Matt Ryan throwing him the ball, Pierce won't be unproven for long.

Biggest Weakness, Wide Receivers: It’s tough to find a unit where the Colts are in bad shape, which explains why they are quite a popular team in preseason predictions. You could focus on cornerback, but in limited snaps last season Stephon Gilmore showed he still has gas in the tank, particularly in man coverage. They have Michael Pittman Jr. at wide receiver, but that's not enough until we see what rookie Alec Pierce can bring to the table, particularly with Matt Ryan on the back nine of his career. -- Sam Monson, PFF

Pierce has been a popular pick among NFL analysts to be a breakout star for the Colts this season. Parris Campbell has been listed as one of the biggest surprises of the offseason.

Going into the season, wide receiver looks like an area for concern for the Colts. By December the wide receivers, along with rookie tight end Jelani Woods, could turn a weakness into a powerful Colts passing attack led by Ryan.