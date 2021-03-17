Colts Claim DT from Division Rival Off Waivers

Horseshoe Huddle
Colts Claim DT Andrew Brown Off Waivers from Texans

The Colts have claimed defensive tackle Andrew Brown off of waivers from the Houston Texans.
On the day that they announced a trade for their new franchise quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts snuck another small move onto the transaction wire.

On Wednesday, the Colts claimed defensive tackle Andrew Brown off of waivers from the Houston Texans.

Brown was a fifth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 18 games (one start) for the Bengals between 2018-20, recording 14 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, and 3 quarterback hits.

Pro Football Focus has also credited Brown with 5 "stops," which they consider a forced failure against the offense.

Brown was waived and signed to Cincinnati's practice squad during the 2020 season before being signed to the Texans' active roster in November 2020.

He registered one assisted tackle for Houston before eventually being waived this week.

At 6'3", 290, Brown likely projects as a one-technique defensive tackle with the Colts, although he has played snaps all across the line including defensive end.

Behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart on the depth chart at tackle, he will compete for a roster spot alongside Taylor Stallworth, Kameron Cline, Chris Williams, and Rob Windsor.

With Brown's experience in the league, he may even be in the mix alongside Tyquan Lewis as someone who has the size and strength to play both defensive tackle and end. It's an asset the Colts now need more of now that Denico Autry has signed elsewhere in free agency.

