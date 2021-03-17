OFFICIAL: Colts Trade for Franchise Quarterback

What we've known for a month now becomes official.

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that they have acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles.

In exchange, the Colts are sending their third-round pick (No. 85 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft as well as a conditional second-round pick in 2022.

Multiple reports say the second-round pick can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the Colts' offensive snaps in 2021, or if he plays 70% and the Colts make it to the playoffs.

The trade reunites Wentz with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the quarterback's offensive coordinator with the Eagles during his first two years in the league.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to coach Carson again and he will be a fantastic addition to this organization," Reich said per the team's official website. "I have the utmost respect for him as a competitor and his integrity as a man. Carson will bring great leadership to our locker room and will be an asset for the Colts both on the field and in our community."

Wentz is coming off of a rocky season in 2020 that saw him start 12 games before being benched for rookie Jalen Hurts and post career-low statistics in virtually every passing category.

He went 251-of-437 passing (57.4%) for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions with a passer rating of 72.8.

Across the league, the common perception is that if Wentz can turn his career around anywhere, it's in Indianapolis with Reich.

Wentz's career has seen its share of highs and lows. In his first couple of years, he worked his way up to the NFL's leading MVP candidate by 2017 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Still, he was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

The Eagles were inconsistent over the next three seasons as Wentz battled injuries, compiling a record of 22-25-1 and culminating in the mess that was the 4-11-1 team in 2020.

Now, the 28-year-old Wentz gets a fresh start in his sixth NFL season with a familiar face leading him in Reich.

Things are set up favorably for Wentz, as the Colts return the NFL's third-leading rusher in running back Jonathan Taylor, four of the five pieces to one of the league's best offensive lines, and some quality pass-catchers in Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal, Nyheim Hines, Jack Doyle, and Mo Alie-Cox.

The Colts still have plenty of salary cap space and draft capital to help build around Wentz and set him up for success this offseason.

Wentz has already taken the steps to build early chemistry with some of his teammates.

