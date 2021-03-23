Colts Expected to Sign Veteran Free-Agent Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts had a big hole to fill at offensive tackle this offseason, and now they appear to be making multiple moves to address the need.

This week, the Colts reportedly signed free-agent offensive tackle Sam Tevi from the Los Angeles Chargers. They are now expected to sign veteran free-agent tackle Julién Davenport of the Miami Dolphins, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

In 2020, Davenport played in just 53 snaps for the Dolphins, primarily at left tackle, and earned a career-high grade of 71.3, according to Pro Football Focus. He was credited with allowing 0 pressures on the quarterback.

Colts fans may remember Davenport from his days with the AFC South division rival Houston Texans, where he attempted to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson from 2017-18 and started 19 games.

The Texans then made Davenport part of a trade before the 2019 season, where he became an occasional starter at left tackle.

In four seasons, Davenport has started 28 of the 51 games in which he has appeared. According to PFF, he has allowed 107 total pressures in this time, including 19 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, and 65 hurries. He has also been called for 25 penalties.

Just like Tevi, the ability to play either side of the line is one thing that makes Davenport an attractive option.

In his career, Davenport has 1,550 snaps at left tackle, 254 at right tackle, and 104 at big tight end.

Above all, although Tevi nor Davenport are names to get fans excited, they provide depth at the position over former Colts tackles Le'Raven Clark and Chaz Green.

After the 2020 season, Colts general manager Chris Ballard lamented not having enough depth along the offensive line, and now he's working on it.

If the season started next week, the Colts would likely use every minute determining a starter between Davenport, Tevi, and Will Holden. They also have the option of moving Quenton Nelson from left guard to left tackle or Braden Smith from right tackle to left tackle.

Don't be surprised if the Colts still address the offensive tackle position in the draft.

