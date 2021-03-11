Legendary Indianapolis Colts OL Rejects Notion of All-Pro Switching Positions

With a glaring hole at left tackle following Anthony Castonzo's retirement, the idea of moving Quenton Nelson out to tackle has been kicked around. Legendary Colts' OL Chris Hinton is against the move.

Following the retirement of long-time Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo, the idea of moving All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson outside to fill the void has gained some steam in recent weeks.

Legendary Colts offensive lineman Chris Hinton – who knows all about changing positions for Indianapolis — is staunchly against any such talk of moving Nelson.

"I would make the move if you’re making the decision for the team,’’ Hinton said to Fox59 in Indianapolis. “That’s a team decision, and Quenton will probably be a better tackle than anybody they can find right now.

“But if you flip it and ask what I would do personally? If I could go back in time, I would have fought my move from guard to tackle. I was a better guard.

“There is some parallel of having some immediate success at guard and being moved to tackle. But for selfish reasons, if I was in his shoes I’d fight it. I really would.’’

Hinton made the move from guard to tackle following a Pro Bowl rookie season in 1983. Following the move to tackle, Hinton reeled off five more Pro Bowls, becoming arguably the best offensive lineman in franchise history.

Knowing how difficult the move was, Hinton has no doubt in his mind that Nelson could do a good job. He does have concerns though that the move would take away from Nelson's strengths.

"I always say that tackles can play guard, but you can’t necessarily have a guard playing tackle,’’ Hinton said. “I watch a lot of college football, and I see a lot of guys who are All-American tackles, and I’ll say, ‘He’s going to be a really good guard in the NFL.’

“Can it be done the other way? Can you flip it the other way? Can Quenton make the switch? If anybody can do it, Quenton can. I don’t think he would be as dominant at tackle as he is at guard. Guard just plays to his strengths playing in that phone booth. He’s a mauler, but he’s a high-class mauler.’’

Should Nelson make the move from guard to tackle for the Colts in 2021, there will no doubt be an adjustment period, even for the perennial All-Pro.

“There’s so much difference in the positions,’’ Hinton added. “At tackle, you’re out there on an island and a lot of times with no help. As a guard, you’re playing in a phone booth.’’

Last season, Nelson worked at left tackle on scout team reps, and even logged some snaps on the road at Las Vegas after Castonzo missed a few series due to an injury. He showed he can handle the job and will do whatever is necessary for the betterment of the Colts, which has endeared him to teammates, coaches, and front office personnel.

"There has been lots of discussion between Chris (Ballard) and I. I think the discussion with Quenton (Nelson) is – and you guys would expect this – Quenton wants to do whatever is best of the team," head coach Frank Reich said Feb. 25. "He’s willing to do whatever is best for the team. What I appreciate about Quenton is that he trusts that Chris and I along with the coaching staff will make what we believe is the best decision. We want to get the best five guys on the field at the best positions for them, and they can grow into those positions. So we are still keeping all options open at this point. We obviously have the draft and free agency coming up. We know we have multiple options, multiple good options but each one of those ends up with the vision of us having a top-five offensive line. We are going to find the best five players to put out there and we’re confident. We know those guys have already expressed to us, ‘Hey, just put us wherever you want us. We’re going to make it work.’”

When it comes to Nelson and a possible move, I find myself agreeing with the Ring of Honor member in Hinton. Nelson could no doubt make the shift outside to left tackle and do a great job.

However, asking an All-Pro to leave his comfort zone at left guard makes no sense. You shouldn't – from a team-building perspective — create one hole while attempting to plug another.

Keep Nelson where he is, try and snag a starter at left tackle in free agency and add depth at the position in the draft.

