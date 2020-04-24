AllColts
Top Stories
News

Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

PhilB24

INDIANAPOLIS — Time for the Indianapolis Colts to get drafting.

After being idle for the opening round, the Colts are set to be on the clock with the second pick of Friday’s second round, 34th overall. They also have another second-round selection at No. 44 and a third-round pick at 75.

Several questions await to be answered.

Will the Colts address wide receiver, edge rusher, safety, cornerback, offensive line or running back at 34? It’s a deep wide receiver class, so perhaps that position can wait?

Or will Colts general manager Chris Ballard trade down? He’s done that in each of his three previous drafts and is reportedly exploring options to add more selections in this draft.

Welcome back to virtual draft day 2. Please comment at the end of the thread!

FRIDAY

6:12 — NFL insiders Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero are suggesting the Colts are considering a move down from 34. Heavy sigh. We might have to wait even longer on a pick.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Live Blog

Regardless of when the Indianapolis Colts are on the clock, AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson shares draft thoughts from Thursday through Saturday night.

PhilB24

by

XShadyzXYoutube

Who Will Indianapolis Colts Pick in NFL Draft's Second Round?

After not making a first-round selection, the Indianapolis Colts have two in Friday's second round. The best players still available for GM Chris Ballard's consideration include Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, and several wide receivers including Clemson's Tee Higgins and Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr.

PhilB24

Indianapolis Colts Opt to Wait Until Day 2 of NFL Draft to Make Pick

Colts general manager Chris Ballard decides against trading back into the first round to make a selection, so he'll be on the clock second in the second round on Friday at No. 34 overall. The Colts also have a second-round selection at 44.

PhilB24

Will Indianapolis Colts Keep Quiet on NFL Draft Opening Night?

Fourth-year Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard doesn't have a selection until the second round on Friday, but will he try to trade up into the first round on Thursday night?

PhilB24

ColtsSpeak: Brent Ginn

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Brent Ginn, 28, of Muncie, Ind., whose father brought him up to be an Indianapolis Colts fan. He shares his team takes in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

PhilB24

Updated AllColts.com Mock Draft for Colts in Light of Latest Moves

Two player additions on Wednesday necessitated some new suggestions for several of the Indianapolis Colts' seven picks in the three-day, virtual NFL draft that starts Thursday night.

PhilB24

Indianapolis Colts Add Tight End Trey Burton

Released five days ago by Chicago, the seventh-year pro will be reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich. They won a Super Bowl LII ring together in the 2017 postseason.

PhilB24

NFL Draft Couldn't Arrive Soon Enough

In an inconceivable time without sports, we need something to sustain our hope for not just a football team's future but for our own as a society. This NFL draft has become more important than ever before.

PhilB24

Who Let Dogs Out When Colts are on Draft Clock?

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard could be visited by three of man's best friends during the NFL Draft. Despite taking all logistical precautions, his family is entrusted with keeping three dogs from his draft work space in the home basement.

PhilB24

Are Indianapolis Colts Positioned to Step Up?

Before this week's NFL draft, Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard has been busy in free agency with the addition of quarterback Philip Rivers, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and cornerback Xavier Rhodes, among others. But Ballard insists the moves don't matter unless the Colts prove it on the field.

PhilB24