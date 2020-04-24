Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

INDIANAPOLIS — Time for the Indianapolis Colts to get drafting.

After being idle for the opening round, the Colts are set to be on the clock with the second pick of Friday’s second round, 34th overall. They also have another second-round selection at No. 44 and a third-round pick at 75.

Several questions await to be answered.

Will the Colts address wide receiver, edge rusher, safety, cornerback, offensive line or running back at 34? It’s a deep wide receiver class, so perhaps that position can wait?

Or will Colts general manager Chris Ballard trade down? He’s done that in each of his three previous drafts and is reportedly exploring options to add more selections in this draft.

Welcome back to virtual draft day 2. Please comment at the end of the thread!

FRIDAY

6:12 — NFL insiders Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero are suggesting the Colts are considering a move down from 34. Heavy sigh. We might have to wait even longer on a pick.