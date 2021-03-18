Handful of Intriguing Edge Defenders Remain that Could Match Well With Colts

A glaring hole remains at Edge for the Indianapolis Colts entering Day 2 of the new league year. Head Coach Frank Reich says the Colts are "working on" the position in free agency.

It's been a pretty quiet free agency period, but that could change in the coming days for the Indianapolis Colts, if you want to read into Head Coach Frank Reich's comments Wednesday.

During a press conference introducing new quarterback Carson Wentz, Reich stated that the Colts are "working on" the edge position, according to a tweet from reporter George Bremer.

As of Wednesday evening there were a handful of Edge defenders remaining on the market that could pique the Colts' interest. Let's examine the top 5 remaining Edge defenders and their fit for the Colts.

Melvin Ingram

The 31-year-old former first round pick with three Pro Bowl nods to his name hits the open market one year after struggling with injuries, playing in just seven games in 2020.

Ingram has been previously linked to the Colts.

Coming off of the knee injury in 2020, Ingram's value on the market could take a hit into the $8 -$10 million range. He's a scheme versatile piece and is more than just a pass rusher, having turned in double-digit tackles for loss four times in the last six seasons.

Of those left on the open market, Ingram should be the top choice for Chris Ballard.

Jadeveon Clowney

The former No. 1 overall pick has been a relative disappointment the last two years in Seattle and Tennessee, having recorded just three sacks and 76 total pressures in that same time frame.

That said, Clowney plays the run well and has flashed the ability to be a one-man wrecking crew in the past. He could be a solid addition to a defensive line with guys like DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart tying up blocks inside, opening up Clowney to one-on-one matchups outside.

However, with two back-to-back poor seasons, Ballard and the Colts would be wise to avoid dealing with disappointment the former top pick would likely bring in 2021.

Justin Houston

If the Colts want to go the familiar route, they should call up the 32-year-old Houston and run it back for another year or two.

Though Houston's pressure total took a precipitous fall in 2020, the veteran still produced eight sacks for the Colts.

He isn't quite the run defender he once was and doesn't have the burst he had early in his career, but he knows the system and still produced at a reasonable level in 2020. One would imagine he'd have to come back on a lower cap hit than what he played on the last two years too.

That may make him more attractive for Ballard and the Colts in free agency with other teams going spend-heavy.

Carlos Dunlap

The only reason Dunlap is on the open market is due to the Seahawks' cap issues.

Dunlap can still play at a high level at 32 years old. The veteran still has some good years left in him and could provide a solid, well-rounded option at defensive end from a pass rushing and run defense standpoint. Dunlap is just one year removed from a dominant 2019, in which he recorded an impressive 89.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a career-best 89.0 run defense grade, and a solid 77.8 pass rush grade.

The former Bengal and Seahawk could prove to be quite the bargain in free agency for Ballard and the Colts. He's comfortable playing on either side of a 4-3 front, defends the run well and consistently causes disruptions in the backfield.

He just feels like a Colt.

Ryan Kerrigan

Would it make sense to bring home the Muncie, Indiana native on the cheap for a year or two?

Despite losing his starting job to Chase Young and Montez Sweat in Washington, Kerrigan can still play at relatively productive level.

The veteran played less than 400 snaps last season and still racked up 16 pressures and six total sacks. Though he's nowhere near what he once was during his heyday in the nation's capital, he could handle a heavy workload early in the season as the Colts possibly try and work in a high draft pick off the edge.

Though there might be some frustration with Ballard and the Colts staying patient and waiting out the free agency bonanza early in the new league year, there's plenty of veteran pass rushers left in free agency that fit what the Colts look for, and could come at a bargain bin price tag.

