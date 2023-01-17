Jim Harbaugh has Made Up His Mind

The Indianapolis Colts were one of many teams interested in bringing their former quarterback Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL, but the pull of the Michigan Wolverines was too much to get him to make the jump.

University of Michigan president Santa Ono announced the news on Monday afternoon.

I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. #GoBlue! -- Michigan president Santa Ono on Twitter

The Colts appeared to be a longshot from the outset with Harbaugh, despite the ties to the franchise. Adam Schefter confirmed that Harbaugh had called the Denver Broncos, a team that he had interviewed with, to thank them for their interest.

Jim Harbaugh did call the Broncos this afternoon to let them know that, despite their talks, he will in fact be returning to Michigan. -- Adam Schefter on Twitter

Harbaugh is likely in line to get a substantial raise from the Wolverines. He was the 12th-highest paid football coach in the NCAA to start the season at just over $7 million. Four coaches make at least $10 million. Expect Harbaugh to be the fifth in the coming days when an extension is announced.

The Colts are casting a wide net when it comes to filling their vacant-head coaching spot. Jeff Saturday and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone head the list of internal candidates.

Colts Head Coach Search Tracker

Indianapolis added three more candidates to the list of potential interviews this week including New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.