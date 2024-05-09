Overlooked Colts Receiver Ready to Prove His Worth
The Indianapolis Colts’ offense has some of the most potential in the NFL with young playmakers spread across the field. Wide receiver Josh Downs is one of those playmakers, showcasing elite quickness and reliable hands in his rookie season last year.
Indy’s third-round pick tallied 68 catches for 771 yards and two touchdowns in his first year in the league, earning himself consistent playing time in coach Shane Steichen’s offense. The rookie broke Indianapolis’ franchise record for most receptions by a first-year player, besting a record held by Bill Brooks that stood for nearly 40 years.
Downs isn’t satisfied yet. "Reggie (Wayne) was telling me that they're going to be game planning for me more this year, just because there's a year under my belt," Downs said (via Colts.com). "I left some plays on the field last year, but everybody does that. I looked at those plays. I'm trying to identify coverages better – things like that."
Looking towards his second year, Downs is aiming to build on a strong rookie season that saw a few hiccups along the way. Originally planning to play alongside Anthony Richardson, the receiver instead had the majority of his targets coming from backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. That didn’t stop him from being a weapon.
It took only seven weeks for the rookie to record his first 100-yard game, notching 125 yards against the Cleveland Browns in a controversial loss. That game ended up as Downs’ only 100-yard performance on the year, but it wasn’t his fault. The rookie fought through a lingering knee injury that stuck with him until the end of the season.
Now, fully healthy and back with Richardson, Downs is hoping to learn more off the field that will help his second-year numbers. Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter praised Downs’ football IQ in recent comments:
“Younger players sort of learn and you hope that factors into their game when you see them on the field next fall. Josh is really intelligent. He likes talking through that stuff. Ultimately, as a receiver, you love going and getting open and catching the ball.”- Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter
As the season approaches, don’t forget about the Colts’ slot weapon lined up next to Michael Pittman Jr. and AD Mitchell.
