Overlooked Colts Receiver Ready to Prove His Worth

Josh Downs just put up a LEGACY game against the Cleveland Browns:



• 6 targets (led team)

• 5 receptions (led team)

• 125 receiving yards (led team)

• 1 receiving TD



Downs is now up to 33 receptions for 401 yards on the season and is on pace for NEARLY 1,000 receiving…