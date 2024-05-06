ESPN Reports Promising Anthony Richardson Status Update
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is reportedly a “full go” according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler.
"This is progressing really well. I'm told Richardson feels he's full go at this point. He's been throwing for a while now. He's gradually grown to where he can throw full time with minimal restrictions. The Colts could be deliberate. They could hold him out for OTAs, 11-man work, minicamp, but the feeling is he wants to get started."
After injuring his throwing shoulder in Week 5 of 2023, Richardson has progressed quickly in his rehab. The Colts’ QB1 underwent a procedure to fix the AC joint in his right shoulder in late October, ending his first year in the NFL.
“I didn’t want to get it at first,” Richardson said. “I wanted to play, but the doctors told me that I wasn’t going to be able to throw if I did go out there.”
The 2023 fourth-overall draft pick saw limited minutes in his rookie season, but showed flashes of potential in his short time on the field. Richardson recorded seven total touchdowns in four starts while leading the team to two wins and two losses.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Last season was another year around the quarterback carousel for Indy as the team fell short of the playoffs for a third consecutive season. QB Gardner Misnhew led the Colts to a 9-8 record but couldn’t finish the job in a Week 18 divisional battle with the Houston Texans.
Richardson will be aiming to bring the Colts their first AFC South division title in the last decade. Indy (+340) currently sits behind Houston (+110) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (+240) in betting odds via DraftKings, but are far ahead of the Tennessee Titans (+1000). The AFC South is one of the most promising divisions in football, with each team being led by a quarterback under the age of 25.
21-year-old Anthony Richardson had the opportunity to study from the sidelines last season, but is ready to make his return to the field come September.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.