Colts Make Change at Quarterback

After a history-making loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday has announced that starting quarterback Matt Ryan will be benched in favor of former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Coming off of the loss, the Colts sit at an abysmal 4-9-1 record. Analysts and fans have attributed some of this to the lackluster play of Ryan, many of whom believe should have been benched a few games back.

Ryan has had massive issues navigating the pocket, throwing the ball with velocity, and getting through his reads quickly. The offensive line has not helped, but it is clear without any mist that the thirty-seven-year-old is far past his prime and could even be to the point of needing to retire.

Ryan will go into the week sixteen contest with a brutal stat line for the season, with 309/461 for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns, and a league-leading 13 interceptions.

For a Colts team that hasn’t packed it in yet, this is a welcoming move to a quarterback who has the experience of Foles. This might be a team without star running back Jonathan Taylor to finish the year, but Saturday has made it clear that he’s gunning for the head coaching position full-time once the 2022 season concludes.

With Foles at the helm and still a skilled, young group of offensive weapons, we will see what the former Super Bowl champion has in store for a Colts team that could use an offensive spark.

The Colts are currently a 6.5-point underdogs to the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football according to SI Sportsbook. Should they lose the game, they'll move ahead of the Denver Broncos / LA Rams winner into the top-five in the NFL Draft.

Indianapolis has been linked with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud as the quarterback of the future, but the quarterback of the present is Nick Foles.

Jeff Saturday on Matt Ryan earlier this week