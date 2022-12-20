Roster Moves: Colts Lose Star Playmaker for Season

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's season is over after the team placed him on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, among other roster moves.

A disappointing season for the Indianapolis Colts is about to finish a little rougher after the team officially placed running back Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve on Tuesday, ending his season.

The team also announced that they signed linebacker Cameron McGrone off of the New England Patriots practice squad, elevated running back Jordan Wilkins from their own practice squad, waived defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, and signed tight end Dominique Dafney and running back Aaron Shampklin to the practice squad.

Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain last Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings on the first drive of the game, the latest issue with his ankle that has set the tone for much of his 2022 campaign.

Taylor has played in just 11 of the Colts' 14 games and has been on the injury report for much of the season otherwise, often playing through it.

The explosive playmaker took the NFL by storm last year, pacing the league with 2,171 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns, but shaky blocking and the injury have caused issues in 2022, leading to just 1,004 yards and 4 scores.

In total, the Colts rank just 25th in the NFL in rushing (105.2) despite having Taylor leading the charge. His season ends with 192 carries for 861 yards (4.5 avg.), and 4 rushing touchdowns to go with 28 receptions (40 targets) for 143 yards. Each mark except for his pass targets is a single-season career-low. He reached 100 yards rushing in just two games after doing it 10 times in 2021.

Taking over for Taylor will be Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, and Wilkins. The Colts also have D'Vonte Price, Jake Funk, and now Shampklin on the practice squad.

In Taylor's absence last week, Moss led the way with 24 carries for 81 yards (3.4 avg.) and was targeted once. Jackson ran the ball 13 times for 55 yards (4.2 avg.) and caught his lone target for a 1-yard touchdown.

NEW ADDITIONS

McGrone (6'1", 236, 22 years old) is an Indianapolis native who went to Lawrence Central High School before being drafted in the fifth round (177th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Patriots out of Michigan. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and this season on the practice squad.

Dafney (6'3", 235, 25) is another player with connections to the state of Indiana as he ended his college career at Indiana State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts following the 2020 draft before spending time with the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos. In 15 career games with the Packers (4 starts), he has caught 4 passes for 60 yards (15.0 avg.), and 1 touchdown.

Shampklin (5'10", 195, 23) is a rookie undrafted free agent out of Harvard who was signed by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason but was a preseason roster cut.

The Colts have three games remaining on the schedule: Week 16 at home on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, Week 17 at the New York Giants, and wrapping up back at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Houston Texans in Week 18.

