Signs Point to Matt Ryan Exit, Will it be Colts?

As game of quarterback musical chairs continues, Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan could end up with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Indianapolis Colts are still in the market for a quarterback, and as the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson became available last week, another round of musical chairs began.

The Colts kicked the tires on Watson but were quickly rebuffed, but his meeting with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons have sparked the real possibility that Baker Mayfield and Matt Ryan of the Browns and Falcons respectively could be on the move.

Watson's camp leaked late on Thursday that his decision was down to the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have responded by mutually agreeing with Ryan to delay his $7.5 million roster bonus due on Friday until next Tuesday. 

A betting person might say it looks like Watson chose the Atlanta Falcons, and they are using the weekend to work out all of the details including trading Ryan.

The Colts have been a popular choice as a landing spot for Ryan if and when he gets traded. While not the first to link the two, Atlanta-sports radio personality Steak Shapiro summed it up in a tweet as early as Wednesday night why it makes sense for all parties.

Ryan (36) is coming off one of his worst statistical seasons in Atlanta. The 2016 NFL MVP threw for just 20 touchdowns and 12 touchdowns leading the Falcons to an improbable 7-2 record. 

We say improbable, because anyone who watched the Falcons week in and week out understood this was easily the worst Falcons team Ryan had been a part of in his 14 seasons. 

Atlanta regressed in virtually every statistical category from 2020, but added three more wins. That was a testament to Ryan, Arthur Smith and the new coaching staff, rookie Kyle Pitts, and free agent bargain Cordarrelle Patterson. 

The Colts concern with Carson Wentz had more to do with what they saw off the field and in the locker room than his play on the field. 

That won't be the case with Ryan. Ryan is universally lauded as the ultimate professional and a terrific leader and teammate... an adult in the room so to speak.

The Colts were reportedly "swinging big" in the quarterback market this offseason. Matt Ryan may not have been what Colts fans had in mind initially, but like Matthew Stafford in Detroit, Ryan has been an outstanding player in a historically bad franchise.

Atlanta, like Detroit, has never won a Super Bowl. It only took Stafford one season out of Detroit to quiet his critics.

Could Ryan do the same with a talented Indianapolis Colts roster?

We may get the chance to find out.

