Baker Mayfield, Rams Give Colts' Draft Position Assist with Win

The Indianapolis Colts have a lot of work to do next offseason if they are going to get back on track and repoint their trajectory toward the playoffs.

That's in their long-term focus, though, as they try to better their substandard 4-8-1 record in the final four weeks of the season after they take a much-needed breather during this bye week. In the big picture, is it better for the Colts to keep losing and sweeten their position in next spring's 2023 NFL Draft? Absolutely, but don't tell them that. They're trying to win.

That's where assistance from other teams comes in, and they got some on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams and their brand-new quarterback Baker Mayfield put together a comeback effort and defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-16.

The Rams entered Thursday Night Football with a record of 3-9, one win below the Colts and therefore floating around the third-overall pick in the next draft. The Colts started the day in ninth and still are following LA's win, but the Rams now join the logjam of teams with the same number of wins as the Colts.

The top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft order as of December 9, per Tankathon.

Trailing by 13 points late in the fourth quarter, the Rams scored two touchdowns in the final 3:19 of the game, forcing a punt and interception by Las Vegas on the subsequent drives, respectively.



The comeback was punctuated with an 8-play, 98-yard drive orchestrated by Mayfield that began with just 1:45 remaining on the clock. The go-ahead sequence was highlighted by a couple of costly penalties against the Raiders and big plays from Mayfield to Ben Skowronek (32 yards) and the final, 23-yard touchdown to Van Jefferson with 0:10 remaining.

Along with the Rams' victory, the Colts could also get a hand this weekend with wins from the Carolina Panthers (4-8), Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8), and Arizona Cardinals (4-8). The New Orleans Saints (4-9) are also on their bye this week.

The best-case scenario would result in the Panthers, Jaguars, and Cardinals all progressing to five wins while the Colts remain at 4-8-1, boosting them up to the sixth slot.

In a peculiar coincidence, there are currently three teams near the top of the draft order who are seated there after acquiring another team's first-round pick. So, while it's the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles making the picks, it's the Denver Broncos, Rams, and Saints whose performance will dictate where those aforementioned teams actually pick.

The Colts' remaining four games begin next week on the road against the Minnesota Vikings (10-2), home on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6), back on the road against the New York Giants (7-4-1), and at home against the Houston Texans (1-10-1).

