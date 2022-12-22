Nick Foles Reveals Thoughts on First Start with Colts

After spending time as QB2 and even QB3, Nick Foles finally gets his shot to lead the Indianapolis Colts for the final three games.

It has been a long season for Nick Foles.

When Foles signed a two-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts in May, he was coming to Indy to reunite with Frank Reich. Reich was the offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 when Foles replaced an injured Carson Wentz and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.

Foles knew he would not be the starter when he signed with the Colts. Matt Ryan was traded to the team back in March and locked in as QB1. But Foles wanted to help Ryan in any way he could throughout the season.

Fast forward to December, and Reich is no longer with the team. Ryan is no longer the starter at quarterback. And Foles, who has spent time as the backup and third-string quarterback, is finally getting his chance to start.

“It’s been a crazy year for this organization and everyone involved,” Foles said on Wednesday. “I’m with two great quarterbacks with Matt and Sam (Ehlinger). The biggest thing we talk about is having a good group that cares for each other. That’s the most important thing, and we’ve been really put to the test this year with all the different changes. Once again, we’re in a different change.”

Foles is the third starting quarterback for the Colts this season. After starting the first seven games, Ryan was benched in favor of Ehlinger, the second-year quarterback out of Texas, instead of Foles. Foles stayed as the backup under Ehlinger for two weeks but was relegated to third-string once Ryan was inserted back into the starting lineup.

It was only a couple of weeks ago when Foles was restored as the backup. Getting passed over not once but twice for the starting job would have many people very frustrated with the situation. But not Foles, who has stood by his fellow quarterbacks in that room no matter who is taking the field.

“I think I have two guys in that room with Matt and Sam that I care about,” Foles admitted. “It’s one of those things where it happens, it’s part of the game. It’s outside of my control. I can control what kind of teammate I am. They’ve been awesome to me. So, like I said, it’s just rolling with whatever is going on.”

What is going on is the Colts are spiraling. Indy is 1-7 in their last eight games with back-to-back embarrassing losses. The Colts gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys and allowed the Minnesota Vikings to erase a 33-point halftime lead, completing the biggest comeback in NFL history.

Without any more options, the Colts turn to Foles to try and win their final three games. It is a very hard situation for the veteran quarterback to walk into. Not only will he be playing in his first meaningful action of the season, but Foles revealed this week that this will be his first time practicing with the first-team offense all year.

But Foles has had to deal with other suboptimal situations in his career. When in tough situations, Foles has leaned on those going to battle with him. The same will be true for the remainder of the season.

“I think just trusting your teammates, realizing it’s not just you out there,” Foles explained. “You get to play with 10 other guys in that huddle and then there is defense and special teams. You have a team. I think sometimes as a QB, you think you’re alone and everything starts racing through your head. I think that’s normal. I think as humans, we do that. But for me, it’s always given me peace realizing when I step in the huddle, I’m with 10 other guys.”

Foles and the rest of the Colts will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football this week. The Chargers (8-6) are in the thick of the playoff hunt and desperately need a win to stay in contention. Meanwhile, this will be the Colts’ third primetime appearance in as many games.

As Foles takes the field on Monday night, being in primetime will be the last thing on his mind. He has a job to do, and focusing on football alone will allow him to play at his best.

“I just want to play football,” Foles revealed. “Primetime game or not, for me it’s just a football game. I know it’s a big moment, lot of things, but I think for us we just have to as players get back to – everything is blocked out, it doesn’t matter what time the game is, it’s just football. Once we step on that field, we have to forget about whatever is going on because I think when you make the stage too big, it’s hard to see. For me, just have to play a football game.”

With three games remaining, the veteran quarterback will finally get his opportunity with the Colts. It may be a tough situation, but if the past is any indication, Foles is the man for the job.

