A 'Secret Superstar' on the Colts?

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II has been named the "secret superstar" on the team by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF's Sam Monson took to the task of naming an under-appreciated player of sorts for each team, and Moore fit the bill for the Colts.

Covering the slot is only getting tougher in today's NFL, not to mention the increasing importance of the role, and few players have been as good at it for as long as Moore. For his NFL career, he has allowed an 86.6 passer rating when targeted and has been flagged for penalties only 10 times in five years. Moore isn’t coming off his best year, but any kind of bounce-back season will see him justify this selection in 2022. - Sam Monson, PFF

Historically, players who couldn't make it on the outside at wide receiver or cornerback were brought closer to the ball and played slot. It's one reason Moore bucked at the label earlier this year when he said "I don't like the whole slot-corner thing."

But there's no questioning his value to the team, and the Colts were happy to see him report to training camp without issue while he's in the midst of negotiating a contract extension.

Moore made his first Pro Bowl last season and has two years remaining on his deal. Moore's $6.75 million salary-cap hit in 2022 puts him No. 22 in the NFL among cornerbacks according to Spotrac.

The Colts have a history of taking care of their own players, which may explain Moore's presence in camp. He's said in the past he wants to remain with the Colts, and the Colts want to keep more.

Moore is a superstar to the Colts, and that's no secret.