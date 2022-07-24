The Indianapolis Colts can breathe a temporary sigh of relief as Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II will reportedly be in attendance for training camp despite his dissatisfaction over his contract.

Moore did not participate in voluntary on-field work this spring after letting it be known that he was not satisfied with the state of his current contract. He did, however, show up to the Colts' facility during the mandatory veteran minicamp and will continue to participate for the start of this week's training camp, per Joel Erickson of The Indy Star.

"Kenny Moore II is planning to report to training camp this week, according to a source... Colts veterans report Tuesday," Erickson wrote on Twitter.

During the 2019 offseason, the stud defensive back signed a four-year, $36 million deal including $18 million guaranteed. At the time, Moore became the NFL's highest-paid slot defender but now is the league's 27th-highest-paid corner overall based on his $8.33 million per season average. He's set to make $6.75 million in 2022 and $8.245 million in 2023.

Moore is still widely considered the NFL's premier slot defender but considering elite corners are starting to go above $20 million per year, it's understandable why Moore now feels underpaid.

Through five seasons in Indianapolis, he has started 61-of-75 games, totaling 358 tackles (20 for loss), 7.0 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 14 interceptions, 45 pass breakups, 12 quarterback hits, and 1 defensive touchdown. In three postseason contests, he's also added 3 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 interception, and 3 pass breakups.

Since 2019, Moore's 200 tackles rank first among NFL cornerbacks, his 5.5 sacks are second, his 14 tackles for loss are third, and his 10 interceptions are tied for fourth.

In 2021, Moore finished with 102 tackles, making him the first cornerback and only the third defensive back to hit the 100-tackle mark for the Colts since 1994.

With Moore in the fold for new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, the Colts now have a compelling group of cornerbacks headlined by Moore and new free-agent signee Stephon Gilmore as well as Isaiah Rodgers and Brandon Facyson.

