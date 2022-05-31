Skip to main content

Report: Colts to Promote Morocco Brown

The Colts are reportedly expected to promote current director of college scouting Morocco Brown.

The Indianapolis Colts have had some productive rookie classes in recent years, and one of the team's main architects in that department is reportedly set for a promotion.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, "the Colts are expected to promote director of college scouting Morocco Brown, according to league sources."

Brown recently interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for "a high-ranking executive position," which, according to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, was comparable to an assistant general manager role.

It's not yet known what position the Colts are promoting Brown to — ESPN's Josina Anderson reports it's Chief Personnel Executive — but it appears the close call of potentially losing him to another front office was more than they would like to risk moving forward. The team did lose prized area scout Mike Derice to the New York Giants around the same as Brown's interview, so keeping the scouting department together as much as they can is likely important.

Brown has been with the Colts since 2016 as director of college scouting. He spent one season under previous GM Ryan Grigson but was retained by Chris Ballard when he replaced his predecessor.

One of Brown's biggest duties with the Colts is overseeing the undrafted free agent process immediately following each draft. In his time in Indianapolis, he has helped bring in notable undrafted players such as Rodrigo Blankenship, Ashton Dulin, George Odum, Chester Rogers, Rigoberto Sanchez, P.J. Walker, and Andrew Wylie.

While we've yet to hit training camp, the Colts did bring in a celebrated group of undrafted players this spring.

Aside from the recent visit with the Eagles, Brown has received a bit of attention in the last couple of years from other teams looking to fill front office roles, which includes him interviewing with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason for their GM vacancies.

What do you think of this? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

