Skip to main content

Rest of NFL Has Eyes On Colts' Scouting Department

This week, Colts area scout Mike Derice was hired by the Giants while director of college scouting Morocco Brown is set to interview with the Eagles.

The Indianapolis Colts' front office and scouting department have proven to possess a sharp eye when it comes to evaluating talent.

As a result, other teams hope to capitalize on what the Colts have done and promote some of their evaluators.

This week, Colts northeast area scout Mike Derice was hired by the New York Giants as a national scout, per Neil Stratton of Inside The League. Also, Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown is expected to interview with the Philadelphia Eagles for "a high-ranking executive position," per Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds.

According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, the Colts attempted to retain Derice but his promotion with the Giants is a big one, and the position Brown is interviewing for is comparable to an assistant general manager role.

Derice was an area scout with the Colts since 2012, helping bring in players like Zaire Franklin, Isaiah Rodgers, and Rock Ya-Sin. This year, Derice oversaw scouting for Colts draft picks Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, and Jelani Woods.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brown has been with the Colts since 2016 as director of college scouting. He spent one season under previous GM Ryan Grigson but was retained by Chris Ballard when he replaced his predecessor.

One of Brown's biggest duties with the Colts is overseeing the undrafted free agent process immediately following each draft. In his time in Indianapolis, he has helped bring in notable undrafted players such as Rodrigo Blankenship, Ashton Dulin, George Odum, Chester Rogers, Rigoberto Sanchez, P.J. Walker, and Andrew Wylie.

While the Colts have yet to officially announce their group of undrafted players for this year, the players who are reportedly part of it look like an impressive bunch.

Brown has received a bit of attention in the last couple of years from other teams looking to fill front office roles, which includes him interviewing with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason for their GM vacancies.

What do you think of this? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) and safety Khari Willis (37) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

10 Colts Players Most Affected By Offseason

By Jake Arthur1 hour ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) yells at teammate Michael Pittman (11) after a touchdown Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, during the second half of Colts against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football. 101121 Colts 028 Jw
News

Colts WRs Feeling 'A Little Bit Disrespected' According To Reggie Wayne

By Josh Carney2 hours ago
USATSI_17119216
Film

Colts' UDFA Profile: Linebacker JoJo Domann

By Zach Hicks2 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) celebrates after sacking Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) on 3rd down in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Southern Methodist Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Syndication The Enquirer
Draft

The Slide of DT Curtis Brooks Could be a Blessing for the Colts

By Andrew Moore5 hours ago
Green Bay Packers tackle Dennis Kelly (79) provides pass protection from Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) during their preseason game Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Houston Texans beat the Green Bay Packers 26-7. Mjs Kelly 22 Jpg Packers15
News

Colts Add Veteran OT, Solidifying Depth Chart

By Josh Carney7 hours ago
Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft
News

NFL Insider: Colts got Risky with WR Alec Pierce

By HH Staff8 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field.
News

Colts Reportedly Interested in Free-Agent Pro Bowl Cornerback

By Jake Arthur18 hours ago
USATSI_17667273
Film

Colts' UDFA Profile: Safety/Linebacker Sterling Weatherford

By Zach HicksMay 9, 2022