Rest of NFL Has Eyes On Colts' Scouting Department

This week, Colts area scout Mike Derice was hired by the Giants while director of college scouting Morocco Brown is set to interview with the Eagles.

The Indianapolis Colts' front office and scouting department have proven to possess a sharp eye when it comes to evaluating talent.

As a result, other teams hope to capitalize on what the Colts have done and promote some of their evaluators.

This week, Colts northeast area scout Mike Derice was hired by the New York Giants as a national scout, per Neil Stratton of Inside The League. Also, Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown is expected to interview with the Philadelphia Eagles for "a high-ranking executive position," per Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds.

According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, the Colts attempted to retain Derice but his promotion with the Giants is a big one, and the position Brown is interviewing for is comparable to an assistant general manager role.

Derice was an area scout with the Colts since 2012, helping bring in players like Zaire Franklin, Isaiah Rodgers, and Rock Ya-Sin. This year, Derice oversaw scouting for Colts draft picks Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, and Jelani Woods.

Brown has been with the Colts since 2016 as director of college scouting. He spent one season under previous GM Ryan Grigson but was retained by Chris Ballard when he replaced his predecessor.

One of Brown's biggest duties with the Colts is overseeing the undrafted free agent process immediately following each draft. In his time in Indianapolis, he has helped bring in notable undrafted players such as Rodrigo Blankenship, Ashton Dulin, George Odum, Chester Rogers, Rigoberto Sanchez, P.J. Walker, and Andrew Wylie.

While the Colts have yet to officially announce their group of undrafted players for this year, the players who are reportedly part of it look like an impressive bunch.

Brown has received a bit of attention in the last couple of years from other teams looking to fill front office roles, which includes him interviewing with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason for their GM vacancies.

