Watch: Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce Break Down Game-Winning Touchdown

Indianapolis Colts rookie-wide receiver Alec Pierce had his first touchdown catch in last Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it's one he'll never forget.

Pierce hauled in the game winner with just 17 seconds left on the clock with the Colts trailing by a single point.

Indianapolis could have played for the field goal, but head coach Frank Reich and Ryan got a matchup on the outside they liked with Pierce... and the rest is history.

The Colts released a video on Thursday of Ryan and Pierce breaking down the play that got Indianapolis above .500 for the first time this season.

The 37-year old Ryan had some words of wisdom for Pierce that he revealed during the video.

"With young players you always see the skillset that they have," said Ryan. "You see it in practice, you see it early on... their body movement, their ability to catch the ball, their ability to run routes."

"But their ability to that in the most critical of situations is the one thing you don't know."

Pierce was selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he got off to a relatively slow start. He didn't have a catch in the first two games, but he now has 18 catches for 271 yards and one big touchdown.

"As a veteran players, sometimes it's just reminding guys... cut it loose," said Ryan.

"A lot of times what you end up doing is dictated off of how they're trying to defend you. We knew if we got our chance we were going to let it rip."

This week at media availability Ryan has had high praise for his rookie receiver's mentality following a dropped touchdown pass early in the season.

"It was so early in that game too," Ryan said on trying to encourage Pierce. "It’s like, ‘Hey man, there’s going to be another chance during the course of this game. You’re going to have to play for us.’ It was just a shame it was kind of the first one that went his way."

"I think the best part about him is the way he responds to that. I know it’s only one play, but that can be difficult for people to deal with. Just his demeanor never really changed. He’s the exact same way whether it’s after that catch or after a good catch. He has that demeanor of just continuing to compete no matter what."

The Colts went into the draft last season hoping to get a compliment to Michael Pittman.

The season and Pierce's career are still young, but the Colts have to be happy with the early returns.