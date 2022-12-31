How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Giants | Week 17

Here's everything Indianapolis Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 17's action against the New York Giants.

The Indianapolis Colts are prepared for their final road test of the season on Sunday as they travel to The Meadowlands to take on the hosting New York Giants.

After being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the Colts (4-10-1) are simply playing for pride at this point while the Giants (8-6-1) can clinch a spot in the postseason with a victory this weekend. With that said, the Colts should be prepared for a highly focused, determined opponent.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this week and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Giants

Date/Time: Sun., Jan. 1, at 1:00pm ET

Sun., Jan. 1, at 1:00pm ET Where: East Rutherford, NJ; MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, NJ; MetLife Stadium Television: CBS Sports — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color), Melani Collins (sideline)

CBS Sports — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color), Melani Collins (sideline) Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)

Colts interim head coach was asked about the Giants this week and specifically the turnaround of quarterback Daniel Jones.

“Listen, he’s made a huge leap this season," Saturday said. "Protecting the football, one, and making sure he’s not making the error and making explosive plays whether that’s with his arms or with his legs. He’s extending drives, sustaining drives but I think you’re seeing with (Brian) Daboll and the way that they’re trying to get their offense going. It’s make sure we stay in phase.

"He does a really good job of keeping them in sustained drives. They’re not afraid to go 13, 14-play drives, kick a field goal or if they get stopped, punt it and trust their defense. I think the mental toughness of this football team is what jumps off the tape to me. You just see, they’re not going to beat themselves and that starts with your quarterback protecting the ball.”

