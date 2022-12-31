Colts Players Nearing Career Milestones with Two Games Remaining

Michael Pittman Jr. Nearing 1,000 Yards Receiving

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is having a bit of a down year in 2022 following his breakout campaign in 2021. Last year, he set a career-high with 1,082 yards receiving on 88 receptions. This season, he is within relative striking distance to hit 1,000 yards yet again.

He currently sits at 854 yards receiving this season, so he would need to string together two strong games to hit the coveted 1,000-yard mark. While Pittman Jr is more than capable of hitting 146 yards receiving over the next two weeks combined, the Colts' passing game is in an awful place at the moment. The odds of him hitting this milestone seem unlikely, but not completely out of the question.

Pittman Jr. has, however, already his a new career high in receptions with 90 on the season. So, he does have a decent shot at hitting 100 catches on the year as well.