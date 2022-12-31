Jeff Saturday Reveals Giants' Biggest Strength

The Indianapolis Colts face off against the New York Giants on Sunday and interim coach Jeff Saturday discusses what makes them so tough.

The Indianapolis Colts are in New Jersey on Sunday to take on the New York Giants. While the Colts are out of the playoffs and in the thick of the race to the bottom for a top-five draft pick, at 8-6-1, the Giants are in the thick of the NFC Playoff hunt.

Interim coach Jeff Saturday was asked about the improvement of Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones, and he added an aspect of the team that has made them so much better this year.

"Listen, he’s made a huge leap this season," said Saturday of Jones. "Protecting the football, one, and making sure he’s not making the error and making explosive plays whether that’s with his arms or with his legs."

"He’s extending drives, sustaining drives but I think you’re seeing with (Brian) Daboll and the way that they’re trying to get their offense going. It’s make sure we stay in phase."

"He does a really good job of keeping them in sustained drives. They’re not afraid to go 13, 14-play drives, kick a field goal or if they get stopped, punt it and trust their defense."

"I think the mental toughness of this football team is what jumps off the tape to me. You just see, they’re not going to beat themselves and that starts with your quarterback protecting the ball.”

There was a hint of envy in how Saturday described the Giants. The Colts had hoped to build on last-season's second-ranked rushing attack, but it never materialized in 2022.

"I think this team was built around a solid running game first," said Saturday of his Colts. "I think when Matt (Ryan) came in, what the expectation was this offense was going to go through JT (Jonathan Taylor) and that’s how we’re built."

"To go through that run game and then let play-action and everything else kind of lead off of it."

"I think from a league perspective, I think explosive plays are still happening in the passing game but with mobile quarterbacks and playing 11-on-11, that allows for those big shots because you have to play man behind it because that quarterback can pull it down, very similar to what we’re facing with the Giants this weekend."

"Daniel Jones can hurt you just as much pulling it and going to run it for 15 as much as he can dumping it off for 15. I think all of those things are kind of in the trend of the league and that’s why offenses are kind of getting 50/50 from explosive plays."

The Colts take on the Giants Sunday at 1 p.m. EST at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. They are 5.5-point underdogs according to SI Sportsbook.

If they're going to upset the Giants, they'll need to keep Jones from extending drives and test their ability to convert third-and-long rather than test their toughness in short-yardage situations.