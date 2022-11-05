How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Patriots | Week 9

For the Indianapolis Colts, this week's game will actually be a nice distraction from all of the turmoil of the last week or two.

Two weeks ago, they benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. This week, they traded away beloved playmaker Nyheim Hines on the same day they curiously fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

There have been some questions from the outside about the direction of the team, to say the least.

However, there is actually a game to play this week as the Colts travel east to take on a familiar foe, the New England Patriots.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Patriots

Date/Time: Sun., Nov. 6, at 1:00pm ET

Foxborough, Mass.; Gillette Stadium Television: CBS Sports — Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color), AJ Ross (sideline)

CBS Sports — Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color), AJ Ross (sideline) Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Sports USA — Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Stephen Gostkowski (color)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Sports USA — Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Stephen Gostkowski (color) On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)

Ehlinger will be making just the second start of his career and his first on the road.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is well known as one of the greatest defensive minds in the history of the NFL, so it's not going to be a walk in the park whether it's Ehlinger or Peyton Manning.

Colts head coach Frank Reich understands the challenge ahead for his young quarterback.

“Belichick obviously has a great track record against young quarterbacks," Reich said. "We’re not ready to go in there and wave the white flag. So, we’re excited about the opportunity and we know Belichick’s the best ever, especially going against young quarterbacks. It’s a team effort.

"They play very well defensively," Reich said. "They have a good scheme, they’re very game-week oriented. They’re going to have a certain way that they’re going to do things and we go in with a plan, but always against a Belichick team, you have to be ready to adapt as you go in-game.”

However, regardless, Reich does expect to see even more from Ehlinger in his second start.

“Especially because game one was a good game for Sam. I don’t know if he can be any more confident than he was in game one, but just a little bit more confidence," Reich said about what he expects to see from a young quarterback between start one and two. "Seeing a couple things, as good as he played last week – ‘I could’ve done that, I could’ve done this.’ You learn from those things.

"So, putting the ball in certain windows or other plays that we have, that he’s now got some under his belt in a game," Reich continued. "It is a different speed out there as all say all the time. So, getting that game in with the speed, I just think it continues to kind of improve his decision-making.”

How will this matchup turn out? Tune in on Sunday afternoon to find out.

